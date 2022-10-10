Home Health Covid: White House to Americans, vaccinate with updated doses – North America
(ANSA) – NEW YORK, OCTOBER 10 – The updated vaccine doses against Covid are the “most important thing” that Americans can do for their health today. This was explained by the coordinator of the response to the virus of the White House, Ashish Jha.

“Don’t wait, get vaccinated now, do it before Halloween, so you are protected before Thanksgiving and Christmas,” he added. According to data from the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), about 11.5 million people in the US have immunized themselves with updated vaccine boosters, but health officials keep repeating that many more ‘must prepare for autumn and winter. (HANDLE).

