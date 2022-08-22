He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghost writer for small and medium-sized companies and debunking fake news . For a long time he was involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news , politics and everything related to health and nutrition.











All over the world, to date, they are counted over 596 million of Covid infections. In Italy the cases are about 21,7 millions. However, these are numbers that may not correspond to reality. There are many people who say they have never come into direct contact with the coronavirus.

Unlikely as it may be, for some it may indeed be so. But for many others, however, the pathogen may have passed unnoticed.

Do the super immune never contract the coronavirus?

Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, the race for vaccines has started to defend the population from form severe of the disease.

Initially also hailed as the solution to the spread of Sars-Cov-2, however, they have shown new limits with the progressive onset of variants.

For months there has been talk of immunity natural e immunity acquired through prophylaxis, and recent studies have shown that the combination of vaccine and virus positivization would be the best formula to develop antibodies against Covid.

So much so that lately there has been talk of super immunity and people super immune.

Photo source: ANSA

A man undergoes inoculation of the Covid vaccine.

Who really are the super immune individuals to Covid

The super immune would therefore not be people who have never contracted Covid, or are convinced that they have not done so for the simple fact of not having undergone a swab during any positivity.

The mechanisms of contagion and the risk factors for which more or less severe symptoms occur are still partly enveloped by uncertainty.

It is therefore difficult to say if there are actually people immune to the virus or even super immune, and therefore unable to positivize yourself.

Instead, they are all the people who they got vaccinated and then have contract il virus, or who contracted the virus and then vaccinated themselves, to be the true super immune. At least according to what science says.

The studies: you become super immune with vaccine and infection

Researchers from the Oregon Health & Science University they conducted a study on 104 individuals.

42 had undergone the Covid vaccine.

31 had undergone the Covid vaccine after contracting the coronavirus.

31 had undergone the Covid vaccine before contracting the coronavirus.

From the analyzes it emerged that, for the same age, sex and timing, in patients of both groups with the one that was defined immunity hybrid higher levels of antibodies against the pathogen were found.

Double immunity: here is the key to ending the pandemic

Another study published a few days ago in the specialist journal Nature Reviews Immunology actually confirms that hybrid immunity is more effective in fighting the infection compared to the vaccine alone or to the positivization alone.

The data concerning the new variantsand in particular the sub-variants of Omicronare less exciting than those of the original strain and of Delta.

But they confirm that exposure to the infection and inoculation of the preparations, combined, could be the right way to make the virus endemic. And therefore put an end to pandemic.

A new approach to Covid, with vaccines mandatory but without measures limitation of the spread of the virus, such as the lockdown, could therefore be the expected formula to create many super immune. And make Sars-Cov-2 a problem of the past.



