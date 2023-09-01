Covid, WHO: Eris prevalent variant. Still a few data on Pirola

Eris (EG.5) is now the prevailing Covid variant in the world: in fact, it reached 26.1% of the total sequences in the week from 7 to 13 August, overtaking Arturo (22.7% in the same week) and becoming the most spread globally. ‘Unclassified’ for now Pirola (BA.2.86), the highly mutated new entry, for which there are still too few deposited sequences.

WHO monitoring of circulating Covid variants

Erisexplains theWorld Health Organization in its latest weekly update on the situation of Sars-CoV-2, showed a notable increase in prevalence over a month, therefore compared to the week of July 10 to 16 when it represented 15.4% of the samples sequenced.

Meanwhile the other variant of interest, ie Arturomaintained a stable trend despite being reported by a higher number of countries (109, compared to 57 that reported Eris. Kraken (the XBB.1.5 variant which, among other things, is the one on which the new updated vaccines are based) continues to show a downward trend: it now represents 10.2% of the sequences, compared to 12.2% of the sequences of a month ago.

The weight of remains undefined Pirola: BA.2.86 was classified as a monitored variant on August 17, and as of August 30, there were 21 available sequences reported from 7 countries (five in the European region, one in the African region, and one in the Americas region). One case had a travel history from a country in the western Pacific area, where BA.2.86 has not yet been reported.

Pirola’s impact is still being evaluated

To date there have been no deaths associated with Pirola. The potential impact of the high number of mutations, specifies the WHO asking to increase surveillance-sequencing-reporting activities, is currently unknown and under evaluation.

The other variants

As regards the other variants under monitoring, BA.2.75 Centaur (which is now below 1%) and XBB.1.9.2 (4.6%) have shown decreasing trends in prevalence, while the remaining ones are stable. Including Hyperion (XBB.1.9.1) which is currently the third most common variant (13.2%).

