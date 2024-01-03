Covid, WHO raises the alarm: «The virus is still a threat to global health»

Listen to the audio version of the article

“I’m worried. We are entering the fifth year of the Covid pandemic, “we are certainly in a different phase”, “characterized by an evolving virus, with the XBB and BA.2 sublineages circulating and JN.1 becoming dominant”, “characterized by a reduced impact compared to the peak of Covid a few years ago, but which is still a threat to global health. It is still a pandemic that causes too many (re)infections, hospitalizations, deaths and cases of Long Covid, when there are tools to prevent them.”

These are the words of the World Health Organization expert Maria Van Kerkhove, who has been following the evolution of the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Technical manager for Covid-19 at the WHO, Van Kerkhove, in a reflection on the transition from the old to the new year, warns: the “JN.1 variant continues to increase in terms of detection, but what matters” for people «is that Covid circulates in all countries and we can protect ourselves from infections and serious diseases. Use masks, ventilate” the environments, “do tests, treat” the disease, “vaccinate”, doing the booster “every 6-12 months depending on the risk group” to which you belong.

Cases have been increasing for months

It is a situation, observes the expert, «characterised by the co-circulation of many other pathogens, for example influenza, mycoplasma, Rsv, etc. Covid cases and hospitalizations have been increasing for months. Hospitals in many countries are overwhelmed and overwhelmed by Covid and other pathogens, and deaths are on the rise.” What worries her, she adds in her message, is also «complacency. I will never accept that there is an ‘acceptable level of death’ from Covid. And this still applies. Governments must not be complacent, people must not be complacent. We’ve all experienced something traumatic with Covid. The world has shut down, we have lost millions of loved ones, billions have been personally affected” by the virus. “We can not forget. And the legacy of Covid must be the strengthening of health systems”, first and foremost.

«Governments risk forgetting past experiences»

“I’m worried that too many think Covid isn’t something to worry about, that they need a new variant with a Greek letter to take this virus seriously. When we have to assign a Greek letter, we will not hesitate,” continues Van Kerkhove. But in the meantime, he repeats, «it is worrying that we want to move forward so much that the governments, many of which have new leadership and have moved forward, will forget the overflowing hospitals, the tents in the car parks for the sick, the refrigerated trucks that served as morgues, the cemeteries, the exhausted healthcare workers.”

«We cannot forget those who died alone and the people who die now, thousands every week», the «hospitalized», the people with «Long Covid who fight every day. These memories, still fresh, must fuel and fund better health systems, equity, pandemic preparedness for current and future threats. All of this” inserted “in the context of other challenges (war, displacement, climate change). We must do better »and« it is difficult», he concludes, recalling the theme of the Pandemic Agreement.

