Covid: WHO ‘the risk to public health remains high’ – Medicine

WHO “continues to assess the risk of Covid-19 to global public health as high”. The virus continues to circulate in all countries, “it continues to kill and to change”. This was stated by the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the press conference in Geneva on the global health situation. Since the end of the global health emergency was declared three months ago, Tedros recalled, “globally, the number of reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths has continued to decrease. But the number of “Countries reporting data. Last month, only 25% of countries reported Covid deaths to WHO, and only 11% reported hospitalizations and intensive care.”



