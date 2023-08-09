Home » Covid: WHO ‘the risk to public health remains high’ – Medicine
Health

Covid: WHO ‘the risk to public health remains high’ – Medicine

by admin
Covid: WHO ‘the risk to public health remains high’ – Medicine

WHO “continues to assess the risk of Covid-19 to global public health as high”. The virus continues to circulate in all countries, “it continues to kill and to change”. This was stated by the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the press conference in Geneva on the global health situation. Since the end of the global health emergency was declared three months ago, Tedros recalled, “globally, the number of reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths has continued to decrease. But the number of “Countries reporting data. Last month, only 25% of countries reported Covid deaths to WHO, and only 11% reported hospitalizations and intensive care.”

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Brawl between boys at the pliny arcades: three in the hospital

You may also like

6 Precious Natural Remedies to Strengthen and Stimulate...

E-prescriptions should become mandatory: What will change for...

The unexpected benefits of foot massage: from sleep...

CE MARKING OF NERIVIO® EXPANDS INDICATION TO PREVENTIVE...

COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health, Abruzzo Region + others

New Italian Study: EG.5 Variant of COVID-19 Revealed,...

According to researchers, these 2 factors keep you...

Stock Exchange: Milan closes up 1.31% with banks...

Important in summer: fridge or not? How to...

Study Reveals Menstrual Discs as Most Absorbent Menstrual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy