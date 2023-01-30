Listen to the audio version of the article

WHO’s Coronavirus Emergency Committee has acknowledged that although Omicron subtypes currently circulating globally are highly transmissible, there has been a “decoupling” between infection and severe disease. compared to the previous worrying variants. However, “the virus retains the ability to evolve into new variants with unpredictable characteristics.” The Committee therefore expressed the “need to improve the surveillance and reporting of hospitalizations and deaths to better understand the current impact on health systems”.

The World Health Organization then advised that, globally, 13.1 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered, with 89% of health workers and 81% of people over 60 having completed the primary series. In any case, good news is coming from China. The wave of infections is “about to end and there has not been a significant resurgence of cases during the Lunar New Year holiday”, reports the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in its latest weekly bulletin. to the trend of the crisis that emerged in the country from the beginning of December and from the end of the strategy of “zero tolerance” to the virus. In addition, “no new variant has been detected after December 12” and “the number of deaths and serious cases is also declining,” said a CDC official.