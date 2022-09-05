Home Health Covid, WHO: “Up to 51% of vaccine posts are fake”
Healthsalute

Covid, WHO: “Up to 51% of vaccine posts are fake”

by admin
Covid, WHO: “Up to 51% of vaccine posts are fake”

Misinterpretations of health information increase during epidemics and often have a negative impact, increasing hesitation about vaccines and also delaying access to treatment.

This was supported by a review of studies published in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization, which highlights how 51% of posts associated with vaccines conveyed disinformation. But at the same time, if used well, communication on social networks is a countermeasure to the infodemic or dissemination of a large amount of news on the web, often inaccurate or false.

Covid, why so many deaths compared to the summer of 2020?

by Aureliano Stingi

And give

The systematic review used 31 previously conducted studies on the topic. In particular, comparing the results of 4 focusing on the percentage of health disinformation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, it emerged that it contained inaccurate or misleading information up to 51% in posts associated with vaccines, up to 28.8% in posts on Covid- 19 and up to 60% in posts on pandemics. Among YouTube videos on emerging infectious diseases, 20-30% contained inaccurate or incorrect information.

Vaccines updated to Omicron, the reasons for the choice of the EMA

by Fabio Di Todaro

Ten studies helped examine the effects of disinformation, showing that these include increased misinterpretation of scientific knowledge, polarization of opinion, escalation of fear, reduced access to treatment, more hesitation on vaccines, and increased use of unproven treatments.

The effects of social media

However, not all social media effects have been negative in the pandemic: some of the studies analyzed found that different platforms generated better knowledge, greater compliance with health recommendations and more positive behaviors than classic information models.

See also  This year, you can play "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" officially released, and Task Force 141 returns | 4Gamers

Covid, the school pays for the perfect storm

by Roberta Villa

During times of crisis, the review authors write, “the overproduction of data from multiple sources, the quality of information and the speed with which information is disseminated create social and health impacts.” Therefore “promoting and disseminating reliable health information is essential to overcome false or misleading health information”.

You may also like

Geran Schofield Apologizes for Critical Relevant Comments –...

“Living at 19 degrees is not a drama,...

Two Secrets “Hidden” in Wo Long Titles –...

the confession of the lady of music

Steam Deck’s Most Popular Games That Might Surprise...

why do they go so well together? A...

We’re heading to war-torn Denmark to watch Gerda:...

The tasty food that lowers cholesterol: eat 1...

Podcast – Next Gen: new voices to vote

1047 Games is ending development on Splitgate

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy