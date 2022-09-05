Misinterpretations of health information increase during epidemics and often have a negative impact, increasing hesitation about vaccines and also delaying access to treatment.

This was supported by a review of studies published in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization, which highlights how 51% of posts associated with vaccines conveyed disinformation. But at the same time, if used well, communication on social networks is a countermeasure to the infodemic or dissemination of a large amount of news on the web, often inaccurate or false.

The systematic review used 31 previously conducted studies on the topic. In particular, comparing the results of 4 focusing on the percentage of health disinformation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, it emerged that it contained inaccurate or misleading information up to 51% in posts associated with vaccines, up to 28.8% in posts on Covid- 19 and up to 60% in posts on pandemics. Among YouTube videos on emerging infectious diseases, 20-30% contained inaccurate or incorrect information.

Ten studies helped examine the effects of disinformation, showing that these include increased misinterpretation of scientific knowledge, polarization of opinion, escalation of fear, reduced access to treatment, more hesitation on vaccines, and increased use of unproven treatments.

The effects of social media

However, not all social media effects have been negative in the pandemic: some of the studies analyzed found that different platforms generated better knowledge, greater compliance with health recommendations and more positive behaviors than classic information models.

During times of crisis, the review authors write, “the overproduction of data from multiple sources, the quality of information and the speed with which information is disseminated create social and health impacts.” Therefore “promoting and disseminating reliable health information is essential to overcome false or misleading health information”.