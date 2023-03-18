in GR

WHO is also updating the operational definitions for variants of public health interest (Voc) and variants of interest (Voi). The main update consists in making the definition of Voc more specific, to include the main evolutionary steps of Sars-CoV-2 that require important public health interventions. Furthermore, in the future, WHO will assign Greek names only for Vocs. Among the news, WHO has just classified XBB.1.5 (Kraken) as a Voi variant.

16 MAR –

To better keep up with the rapid evolution of variants of Omicron, WHO is working on an update of the definitions of variants of public health interest (Voc) and variants of interest (Voi). The main update consists in making the definition of Voc more specific, to include the main evolutionary steps of Sars-CoV-2 that require important public health interventions.

Since its emergence, Omicron viruses have continued to “evolve genetically and antigenically with an expanding range of stresses, all of which have so far been characterized by existing population immunity evasion properties and a preference to infect the population.” upper respiratory tract (vs. lower respiratory tract), compared to pre-Omicron variants of public health interest (Voc).

Omicron viruses represent over 98% of the sequences available since February 2022 and constitute the genetic background from which new variants of Sars-CoV-2 will likely emerge, although the possibility remains of the emergence of new variants derived from previously circulating Vocs or of completely new variants. The previous system classified all Omicron subtypes as part of the Omicron Voc and therefore, WHO explains, did not have “the granularity necessary to compare new descendant lineages with altered phenotypes to parental Omicron lineages (BA.1, BA .2, BA.4/BA.5 )”. Therefore, from 15 March 2023, the WHO variant tracking system will independently consider the classification of Omicron sublineages as variants under monitoring (Vum), variants of interest (Voi), or variants of public health interest (Voc ).

WHO is also updating the operational definitions for Voc and Voi. The main update is to make the definition of Voc more specific, to include the main evolutionary steps of Sars-CoV-2 that require important public health interventions. Furthermore, in the future, WHO will assign Greek names only for Vocs and no longer for Voi. Among the news, WHO has just classified XBB.1.5 (Kraken) as Voi.

Finally, the World Health Organization emphasizes that these changes “do not imply that the circulation of Omicron viruses no longer poses a threat to public health. Rather, the changes were made in order to better identify additional or new threats to those posed by current circulating Omicron viruses.”

Giovanni Rodriguez

March 16, 2023

