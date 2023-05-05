Covid, WHO “Virus must be treated like other infectious diseases” / “Vaccinate the fragile”

Covidthe last meeting of was expected WHO Emergency Committee of the 4 maggioin which the latter were analysed pandemic dataabove all because they were the prologue to the official announcement of the end of the global emergency and the virus downgrading. The director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusshowed some positive signs at the press conference, declaring the evidence that Covid is no longer a serious threat for the population.

Covid, WHO announces “Pandemic officially over” / “It is no longer a health emergency”

So,” The downward trend and the number always fewer deathshealth systems are also strengthening and in most countries there is a return to normality“, the WHO director also added that “Covid will remain and must be treated like other infectious diseases“, given that “The variants have become more predictable and therefore also manageable“. However, a certain remains critical issues for what concern futureWhy “It remains unpredictable to understand how it will evolve and what theseasonal incidence of the virus“. Therefore there is still caution and on the occasion the WHO also illustrated the new Strategic Plan countermeasure and emergency.

COVID BULLETIN ITALY 5 MAY / Weekly data: 20,822 infections and 166 deaths

Covid, the new WHO strategic plan

To date, with the virus no longer as scary as it was three years ago, the only concern is globally for some countries where equality inaccess to therapies lifesaver. But it is clear that i data on infections and on deaths they hope for the best. Why “Pandemic fatigue threatens us all“, concluded Ghebreyesus.

Also updated for the fourth time Strategic Plan response to Covidwhich plans to jointly achieve in all countries the fine of the phase of emergency. The actions to be put into practice to permanently reduce the impact of virus will have to be based primarily on prevention: early identification of variants and plan of vaccinations. Then the protection of healthcare professionals and particular regard for the larger sections of the population fragileas well as monitoring the areas of the world that are most vulnerable.

“Using too much of the smartphone causes hypertension” / UK study: “30 minutes of chat …”

© breaking latest news