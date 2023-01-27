Caution on the end of the global health emergency. Covid still causes too many deaths: about 40 thousand were registered last week, more than half in China. This was underlined by the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in his speech to the WHO Emergency Committee, meeting to assess whether Sars-Cov-2 still represents a global public health threat.

“As we enter the fourth year of the pandemic, we are certainly in a better situation than a year ago, when the Omicron wave was at its peak and over 70,000 deaths a week were being reported to WHO,” Tedros said. But, in recent weeks, the boom in infections in China has led to an increase in deaths, which should not be underestimated. Last October, when the last meeting of the Emergency Committee was held, “the number of deaths was the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic – recalls Tedros – less than 10,000 a week. But since the beginning of December, deaths have returned to increase again: about 40 thousand last week, more than half in China“.

In total, more than 170 thousand deaths have been recorded in the last 2 months. “The current number is certainly higher”, underlines the DG, recalling that “in many countries life-saving tools such as vaccines are not widespread among the population groups that need them most, many health systems are struggling to cope Covid-19 and surveillance and case sequencing have declined dramatically in nearly all of the world.”