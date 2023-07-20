Home » Covid, why do some people contract the Sars-CoV-2 virus but without symptoms? – breaking latest news
Health

by admin
Covid, why do some people contract the Sars-CoV-2 virus but without symptoms?

by Health Editor

According to research published in Nature, asymptomatic people would be carriers of a genetic variant that helps the immune system to counteract

Scientific studies have shown that at least one in five people who have contracted the virus from SARS-CoV-2 remain asymptomatic. How do you explain? To try to give an answer a team of researchers in a study published in the scientific journal Nature

. It should be noted, however, that it is not certain that a genetic characteristic can fully explain the fact of being asymptomatic or not.

Genetic variant

Well, according to the authors of the research coordinated by the University of California San Francisco, who enrolled about thirty thousand individuals, asymptomatic people would often be carriers of a genetic variant that helps their immune system to recognize and promptly fight the virus. This feature does not prevent you from getting infected, but it protects you from the most serious manifestations of Covid-19.

I study

If you have an army that can recognize the enemy early, that’s a huge advantage, said study coordinator Jill Hollenbac. like having soldiers prepared for battle and who already know what to look for.
The research focused on the labeling system that the body uses to distinguish its own components from foreign ones, namely human leukocyte antigens (HLA). The researchers found that about 20 percent of asymptomatic people had a mutation in one of the HLA genes compared with 9 percent of those with symptoms. Furthermore, if the mutation was present in duplicate, the odds of avoiding disease symptoms were eight times higher.

July 20, 2023

See also  Epic Games is giving away construction sim Cities: Skylines this week | udn game corner

© breaking latest news

