Covid, why does the XBB variant worry China? – breaking latest news

Observe specials The sottovariante XBB («Gryphon») it was detected for the first time in August 2022 and generated a series of “daughters”, the latest in chronological order XBB.2.3baptised “Acrux», included on May 18 by the WHO in the list of variants under monitoring and also detected in Italy. Today there are two «special observations» (variants of interest): Kraken (XBB.1.5) which, although it is still the most detected in the world (in 110 countries), has been on a downward trend for weeks; Arturo (XBB.1.16) which instead continues to grow and is reported in about fifty countries. The available evidence, explains WHO, they do not show an increase in severity for descendant lineages of XBB. An epidemiological study conducted in Singapore to assess the severity of SARS-CoV-2 variants in 3,798 participants found no significant differences in COVID-19 infection or hospitalization outcomes among lineages descended from XBB, including Arturo and Kraken. Furthermore, a recent laboratory study showed that XBB.1.16 and XBB.1.5 have similar immune evasion characteristics. In addition to Acruxamong the variants under monitoring (because they are increasing) there are XBB.1.9.1 (Hyperion), XBB (Gryphon) e XBB.1.9.2.

Update vaccines According to the WHO, the currently approved vaccines against Covid «continue to deliver substantial protection against serious illness and death, which is the primary goal of vaccination' and should continue to be used. But, underline the experts of the WHO advisory group on the composition of vaccines against Covid (Tag-Co-Vac), «the protection against symptomatic disease is limited and less lasting and new formulations of vaccines are needed to improve the protection against symptomatic disease ». Experts point out that "lineages descended from XBB, including XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.16, are highly immune elusive, with XBB.1.5 being one of the variants with the greatest extent of immune evasion from neutralizing antibodies." In future formulations of anti-Covid vaccines, the Tag-Co-Vac experts underline, «there should be the most recent variants, i.e. the lineages descended from XBB.1». China has announced that it has developed two effective vaccines against subvariants of the XBB group.