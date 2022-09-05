The third summer of the pandemic is ending and despite the spread of vaccines and an intrinsically less virulent variant such as Omicron, this summer’s death toll is very high, why?

Sars-CoV2 is a respiratory virus that spreads through particles (droplets) and aerosols, we have learned that unfortunately it does not circulate only in winter like other respiratory viruses such as the flu. The new variants of the Omicron family thanks to their very high transmissibility and ability to partially bypass the immune system have infected millions of people in recent months causing a considerable number of deaths.

On 1 August 2020 we recorded 6 deaths, a year later in 2021 there were 16 deaths and this year even 172. That of 2020 was a very special summer, we were coming out of several months of total lockdown which practically eliminated viral circulation , we can also imagine that the population was generally more cautious.

In the summer of 2021 the containment measures were minimal but the population, especially those at risk, began to be vaccinated, and the Delta variant was circulating. Not particularly contagious but with a decent virulence. Finally, the summer of 2022 was characterized by the circulation of the highly contagious Omicron variants in a highly vaccinated or cured population.

Looking at the raw number of deaths, the summer of 2022 went much worse than the previous ones but is this really the case or has something changed?

The number of deaths is related to the number of infections and can be expressed in the form of CFR, that is case fatality ratein practice, the probability for any Covid19 positive subject to die from the infection.

COVID WATCH The complete archive

To realize the significance of this parameter, let’s try to give an example: a 50-year-old subject contracts Covid19 in the summer of 2021, his risk of ending up in hospital is 11%, his risk of ending up in intensive care is 0.45. % while the risk of death is 0.8%. Obviously we are talking about an average risk for that age group at that time.

Let’s take the same 50-year-old person but in the summer of 2022: hospitalization risk is 0.5%, intensive care risk 0.01% as well as the risk of death is 0.01%.

We have learned that Covid19 is a more aggressive disease with increasing age and the presence of comorbidities therefore the percentages expressed in the example decrease with age and rise with the years. 85% of Covid19 deaths are over 70 years old and 70% have more than 3 previous pathologies.

These numbers must be further disaggregated between vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects, in fact the average age of vaccinated deceased is 84.7 years while for an unvaccinated subject it is 78.6. As regards the number of previous pathologies, vaccinated deceased subjects have on average 4.9 pathologies while subjects without vaccine have on average 3.9 pathologies.





So what is the general situation of Covid19 today?

If a subject today contracts Covid19 in 99% of cases, he does not need hospitalization, and 99.86% of subjects survive. Percentages of this type, however, can mislead and delude us that Covid19 is now a totally harmless disease.

Why do people continue to die of Covid in Italy more than elsewhere? by Roberta Villa August 19, 2022



Unfortunately we know that this is not the case, we know for example that the existence of the disease is totally different based on age, the presence or absence of co-morbidities and finally we know that the outcome changes radically between vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects. It should also be remembered that some subjects present the symptoms of Covid19 even months after infection. So thanks to vaccines, the mortality of Covid19 has collapsed since the beginning of the pandemic but for some categories it remains a dangerous disease.Moreover, let us always remember that a not very contagious but very lethal virus will make fewer and fewer deaths than a very contagious but not lethal virus.

This article was written with the contribution and data of Francesco Branda PhD student at the University of Calabria.

REF:

https://www.epicentro.iss.it/coronavirus/sars-cov-2-decessi-italia

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.abo7081

Aureliano Stingi, doctor in molecular biology, works in the field of precision oncology. He collaborates with the World Health Organization in the battle against Covid19-themed fake news

Instagram: Aureliano _Turn off Twitter: @AurelianoStingi