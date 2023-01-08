The covid emergency in China has rekindled concerns about the possible appearance of new variants other than Omicron. The country that decided to “free all” after three years of a zero-covid strategy is now overwhelmed by one million new infections and at least five thousand confirmed deaths a day. The pandemic has taught us that what happens in one part of the world hardly stays in those borders for long. How will we protect ourselves from SARS-CoV-2 in the coming year? Will 2023 deliver new anti-covid vaccines to humanity? Probably not.

No revolution in sight. Given the widespread diffusion of the new coronavirus, we will need to immunize ourselves from covid for many more years, but the coming months will not see important news on the prevention front. We will have to continue using the already excellent vaccines we have and improve their distribution, given that just under a third of the global population has not yet received a single dose.

New versions of what’s already there. As explained by New Scientistin the rest of the world Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna will continue to dominate the market with the latest version of their boosters, which targets the spike proteins of the original version of the virus and two subvariants of Omicron. Depending on the variants that emerge, it is possible that these vaccines will come again updated in anticipation of next fall’s immunization campaign, but we won’t see any other big changes.

What are you working on. There are currently 50 anti-covid vaccines approved worldwide and 250 in testing in about 80 countries. One possible new approach is to create a vaccine that can provide broader protection against many potential variants. Pfizer is experimenting with one that should elicit a T-cell response against several coronavirus proteins, and not just an antibody reaction to the spike protein. T cells usually provide broader and more lasting protection than antibodies, but this vaccine is unlikely to be approved any time soon.