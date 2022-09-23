Home Health Covid. Yes at the fourth dose with bivalent vaccines for all over 12 and ok at the fifth dose for the frail
Health

Covid. Yes at the fourth dose with bivalent vaccines for all over 12 and ok at the fifth dose for the frail

by admin
Covid. Yes at the fourth dose with bivalent vaccines for all over 12 and ok at the fifth dose for the frail

This is what the new Ministry circular provides for the use of the two bivalent vaccines (the first against the Omicron Ba.1 variant and the second against the Ba.4-Ba.5 variants). Then clarified that the new vaccines can indiscriminately “expand the protection against different variants and can help maintain optimal protection against the COVID-19 disease”. THE CIRCULAR

23 SET

Green light on request for the possibility for all over 12 to be able to request the fourth dose with the new bivalent vaccines and ok also at the fifth dose for the immunosuppressed (for which the primary cycle was three doses and they have already received the fourth). These are the main innovations of the new circular of the Ministry of Health which regulates the use of the two bivalent vaccines (the first against the Omicron Ba.1 variant and the second against the Ba.4-Ba.5 variants)

“Following the authorization by EMA and AIFA of the original / BA.4-5 bivalent formulation of the Comirnaty vaccine, two formulations are now available as part of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 vaccination campaign bivalents of m-RNA vaccines (original / omicron BA.1 by Spikevax and Comirnaty, and original / BA.4-5 by Comirnaty). As specified by the CTS of AIFA, at the moment, there is no evidence to be able to express a judgment of preferential use of one of the different bivalent vaccines available today, believing that all of them can expand the protection against different variants and can help maintain optimal protection against the COVID-19 disease.

The recommendations on the use of the original / omicron BA.1 formulation are therefore also extended to the original / BA.4-5 formulation, without any distinction ”explains the circular which then identifies the categories to which they may be administered.

See also  Pfizer: 'Omicron vaccine will be ready in March' - Medicine

Specifically, the use of bivalent m-RNA vaccine formulations is recommended as a priority:

– as a second booster dose in favor of all people aged ≥ 60 years, people with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies aged ≥ 12 years (Annex 1), healthcare workers, guests and operators of residential facilities and pregnant women, in the manner and timing provided for the same;

– as a second booster dose, upon evaluation and specialist clinical judgment, to subjects with marked impairment of the immune response, for causes related to the underlying disease or to pharmacological treatments and to subjects undergoing haematopoietic or solid organ transplantation (Annex 2), who have already received a primary course of three doses (standard primary course plus additional dose at least 28 days after the last dose) and a subsequent first booster dose, at least 120 days after the last dose;

– as the first booster dose, in the manner and timing provided for the same, in favor of subjects aged ≥ 12 years who have not yet received it, regardless of the vaccine used to complete the primary course.

These vaccines, taking into account the indication of use authorized by EMA and AIFA, may, however, be made available upon request by the interested party, as a second booster dose, for the vaccination of subjects of at least 12 years of age, who have already received the first booster dose for at least 120 days.

September 23, 2022
© All rights reserved


Other articles in Science and Drugs

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

See also  You will see buy 60% of Indigo. Grazioli: "Is small beautiful? Not valid for startups"

Online newspaper
health information.

QS Edizioni srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittore Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernest Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration at the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 22/05/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

How to stay fit without going to the...

“I’m on a diet to get well”

what they are, symptoms, complications and diet

Covid, the Ministry of Health: “No difference between...

Walking, how many steps you need to take...

the circular of the ministry- breaking latest news

From Monday the vaccines for Omicron 4-5, also...

free screenings for actinic keratosis

Contraceptive pill, the risk of embolism is higher...

“The 3 babies are coming”, Charlene of Monaco:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy