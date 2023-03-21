Is Covid really dead now? “For me, yes. I haven’t worn a mask for 6 months, not even in the hospital. Someone looks at me wrong, I don’t care. Overall, today the mask is useless like so many probably useless things, for example the excess of tampons, made in these years of delirium”. Alberto Zangrillo, director of Anesthesia-Intensive Care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, former coordinator of the second section of the Superior Health Council, has no doubts about the end of the Sars-CoV-2 threat. Interviewed by the ‘Corriere della Sera’, thinking back to the controversies that arose when – already in May 2020 and then again the following year – he defined the pandemic coronavirus as “clinically dead”, the expert assures: “I would do it all over again “.

“When I stated, in May 2021, that the disease was clinically non-existent – he specifies – I was telling the truth. At that stage it was. Doctors usually refer to what they observe in the field. In the field I observed that the disease was not serious as in the previous months. When there were reasons for alarm, however, I was among the first to take initiatives”, he observes, also with reference to the email with which – as emerged in recent weeks from the papers being examined by the Bergamo prosecutor – together with three colleagues he tried to warn the Government of what was happening: “I knew the situation was serious. I went to Lodi at the end of February 2020 to pick up 4 patients to take them to Milan. A few days later the emergency started” , remember. Regarding the ongoing investigation, however, he says: “It could have been done better. If it hasn’t been done, however, nobody is to blame”.