COVID19, CRISIS UNIT MEETING TO EVALUATE TESTING CAMPAIGN

COVID19, CRISIS UNIT MEETING TO EVALUATE TESTING CAMPAIGN

Press release no. 12
Date of the press release 30 December 2022

COVID19, CRISIS UNIT MEETING TO EVALUATE TESTING CAMPAIGN

The Crisis Unit met today, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, to evaluate the progress of the testing campaign adopted following the widespread diffusion of the Sars Cov2 virus in China and the need to prevent it from spreading in Italy possible new variants deriving from the resumption of the pandemic phenomenon in China.

From the first screening activities aimed at sequencing the genome of the virus, carried out at the airports of Lazio and Lombardy, no new variants were found with respect to those already present in Italy. Epidemiological data confirm that in Italy there has been a trend towards improvement in all indicators for some time now.

“Italian citizens can look forward to the holidays in progress with serenity – declares Minister Schillaci – by implementing, as always, responsible behaviour. The measures adopted in these hours in Italy have also been shared by other European states, by Israel and by the United States. The Italians have made sacrifices, the indicators are reassuring at the moment and we will continue to work so as not to go back”.

