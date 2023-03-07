E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

Plant drinks have become increasingly popular in recent years. Doctor Meike Diessner explains what makes the alternatives so valuable – and why we should finally turn our backs on cow’s milk.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

Dear readers, Let’s get rid of old behavior patterns and eating habits that have become second nature to us, but are no longer up-to-date. More myths are rampant about Cleopatra’s bathtub contents – also known to most as milk – than there are milk producers grazing on fresh, green pastures these days. From this romantic illusion, which is reminiscent of Heidi and Peter, I would like to bring you, dear readers, back to the less juicy ground of facts.

About the expert Meike Diessner is the founder of the Practice for integrative orthopedics in Bochum and specializes in conservative therapy methods. As a sports and nutritionist, the topic of healthy eating is particularly important to her. More information can be found on their website or hers Instagram-Kanal.

For the most part, happy cows are only seen in advertising and on milk cartons. We’ve mentioned it again and again, but I’ll say it again clearly here: milk, and cow’s milk in particular, is not a food that promotes our health. And by the way: Even an XXL column would not be enough to talk about the terrible conditions in factory farming. 1. The metabolism gets off track So let’s focus on the health effects. More and more studies, for example one from Harvard University in Boston, are establishing a connection between the additional consumption of milk (products) and an increased risk of fractures. Meanwhile, at Yale University, attention has been drawn to the fact that D-galactose can be responsible for pathogenic metabolic processes. D-galactose is a molecule that is produced by the breakdown of milk sugar (lactose) in our small intestine and can accelerate aging processes due to oxidative stress. Among other things, this can result in the unloved sagging cheeks and hailstorms (cellulite) on the buttocks and thighs. Unfortunately, my X-chromosomal comrades know what I’m writing about – we don’t love it. And I have to add even more risks from too much cow’s milk: chronic inflammation, nerve degeneration and a weakened immune system. Have I de-romanticized you or are you still thinking about healthy milk, Heidi and her Alm-Öhi between happy cows? 2. Lactose intolerance develops Then I have to be persistent and continue the list. We just briefly mentioned lactose: This double sugar poses further challenges for our bodies. Some people more than others. In order to digest and break down milk sugar, we need an enzyme called lactase. In infancy, our reserves are still well filled with it – after all, the body wants to grow and develop. Even then, by the way, not through cow’s milk, which has a completely different composition than human breast milk.

book tip! (Advertisement) Naturally slim: lose weight healthily with Clean Eating dr Meike Diessner

Then, the older we get, the less aligned we are to “growth”. Except in breadth due to slowed down metabolic processes and because we have learned how good life can taste to us. Since our body then wants to use the energy better, it keeps reducing lactase production. Put simply, we all develop a more or less pronounced lactose intolerance. The lactose can only be broken down poorly or not at all. 3. “Acid” environment causes fart alarm and increased risk of cancer Unfortunately, this pleases the bad intestinal bacteria, which multiply by leaps and bounds and create an “acidic” environment from the excess lactose. This new climate – another reason to avoid cow’s milk products – doesn’t make you jump for joy any more than a glass of sour milk itself does. It does, however, cause a good fart alarm. And tumor cells also like it acidic, our cancer risk increases. In addition, the development of allergies, respiratory infections and withered connective tissue (hailstorm – you know) are consequences of the sour egg. Not enough? 4. Milk protein promotes acne In addition to the uncharming-sounding crow’s feet, let’s say our laughter lines, which frame our eyes over the course of life, dermatologists have discovered that milk drinkers are more likely to develop acne, especially skimmed milk consumers. Therefore, the researching dermatologists concluded that acne is apparently promoted more by the milk protein than by the milk fat content. And quantity matters, too: since skim milk products have fewer calories, people might be inclined to eat more of them. After all, it is “low in fat”.

Rethinking takes place Despite all these facts, milk remains very popular thanks to antiquated PR gags such as “Milk makes you fit and strengthens your bones” with the kind support of the industry. We have already discussed in the previous column that there are many healthy and more valuable calcium hits – and so we take the butter off the bread with this argument as well. However, knowledge of the health disadvantages that excessive consumption entails and the poor keeping conditions of the animals, which also flush environmental toxins, antibiotics and growth hormones into us in the bypass, are increasingly leading to a rethink.