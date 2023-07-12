Cozzoli: “The history of the Fiamme Gialle nautical group also best represents the values ​​of Sport and Health”

“Seventy years ago a great adventure began that would grow over the years, becoming a point of reference for Italian sport. Not just the high-end one. Precisely the attention to the sporting result – which is not only the medal but the transmission of values ​​- makes the Gruppo Nautico Fiamme Gialle glorious and recognizable for its dedication, commitment and professionalism. The documentary film “Storia di una famiglia” which was screened on the history of the Fiamme Gialle perfectly represents the mission of Sport and Health. A perfect spot. This center and this sea have become the point of reference for the Canoe and Rowing Federations, but also the “home” for thousands of boys and girls, some of whom have since written the history of Italian sport, while others have become men and women today well integrated into society. The choice of the Fiamme Gialle to continue investing in the youth section is commendable, which is a commitment that also moves in the direction of promoting sport in every area and in every way” said the president and managing director of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli speaking at the Fiamme Gialle “Filippo Mondelli” theater in Sabaudia on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Nautical Group.

