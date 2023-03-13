March 12, 202321:25

American authorities guarantee all customers: “Deposits will be paid”









Ansa After crash of the Svb a second bank, Signature Bank, was closed by the authorities. This was stated by the US Treasury, the FDIC and the Fed in a joint note in which they illustrate their plans for Silicon Valley Bank. Signature Bank is headquartered in New York State. Meanwhile, an emergency program has been launched to support the credit system and guarantee the deposits of all account holders.

US Treasury and Fed announce emergency loan program The US Treasury and the Fed have set up an emergency loan program to cover the demands of bank customers who want to withdraw their funds after the bankruptcy of SVB. The Fed will make additional funding available to banks to ensure they are able to respond to customer requests. The Fed announces it in a note, saying it is ready to face any liquidity problem that could emerge.

“We take decisive action to protect the US economy by building confidence in our banking system.” This was stated by the US Treasury, the Fdic and the Fed regarding the plan outlined for Silicon Valley Bank. “The banking system remains resilient and based on solid foundations, thanks in large part to the reforms carried out since the financial crisis,” the note added.

“All customer deposits will be paid” Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to all their deposits on Monday and will be paid. This was announced by the American authorities. In a joint statement, the Treasury, the FDIC and the Fed announced that “depositors will have access to all of their funds starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.”