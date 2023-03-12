Finance After the bank crash, the first consequences can be seen: the digital currency USD Coin loses its peg to the dollar and startups are left without salaries. Joe Biden called the California governor to discuss the failure of Silicon Valley Bank

About 48 hours have passed since the Silicon Valley Bank crash, and we are already beginning to glimpse some of the possible consequences in the world of start-ups, digital currencies and finance. Brought to its knees by the flight of 42 billion dollars in deposits and by the rate hike that knocked out its portfolio of government bonds, the bank was closed on Friday and commissioned by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Fdic), i.e. by the Authority which guarantees bank deposits up to $250,000. And yesterday the United States, starting with the startup ecosystem, began to deal with what is the second largest bank failure in US history. The first was that of 2008 from Washington Mutual.

Biden’s move

Joe Biden has called the governor of California to discuss the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank, the biggest collapse of a US bank since the Lehman Brothers crisis of 2008. The White House reports it in a statement. “The president and the governor discussed ways to address the situation,” the statement read.

The next steps

The Fdic announced that from Monday deposits within the guaranteed threshold of 250 thousand dollars will be accessible to customers and that bank employees – writes Reuters – will have 45 working days at a salary of 1.5 times. At the same time it started the procedures to sell the bankrupt bank’s assets: the US regulatory authorities are in fact looking for a buyer for various companies of the group, which in addition to the commercial bank includes Svb Securities, Svb Capital and Svb Private. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp now aims to find buyers for the group’s various businesses and then return as much of the customers’ money as possible. Just yesterday Sky News launched the news according to which the Bank of London said it was evaluating a possible offer for the British assets of the failed American group.

The consequences: domino effect?

But what is most worrying are the consequences that this crack can cause. If analysts on the market are convinced that there will hardly be a domino effect comparable to what Lehman Brothers caused in 2008 (this is a much smaller bank and today the entire credit system is much more solid and capitalized than then), fears There are. Given that so many banks are exposed to the government bond market, one wonders whether other medium-sized institutions may not suffer as Silicon Valley Bank did. But the consequences are already clear for now in the world of start-ups and cryptocurrencies.

The aftermath: the stablecoin USDC

Let’s start with this second chapter. The stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) has in fact lost its peg to the dollar after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. It happened after Circle, the company behind the digital currency, revealed that part of the reserves that guarantee the currency’s peg to the dollar were right in the coffers of Silicon Valley Bank. According to reports, of the $40 billion in reserves, $3.3 billion was in the failed bank. Thus, on hearing the news, the currency broke its parity with the dollar by one to one and dropped to $0.88, according to CoinGecko. Then he recovered some ground, at 0.90. However, Circle has stated that its business will continue to carry on as normal.

The consequences: the startup ecosystem

Another chapter is that of startups, which the bank financed. The founders of these innovative Silicon Valley companies are wondering if they will be able to continue to pay their employees after the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank. Payment service provider Rippling notified customers on Friday that some processing stalled because Svb was helping to handle payments. The company, also a startup, turned to JPMorgan Chase, but not quickly enough: «Payslips were flying in SVB and have not yet been paid. The company is still trying to figure out what the bank’s collapse on Friday will mean,” Rippling chief executive Parker Conrad wrote in a Twitter post.

According to Bloomberg reports, startup founder Brad Hargreaves said some companies may not be able to pay wages next week: “Expect mass layoffs by today, Monday at the latest,” he warned. Sarika Bajaj, chief executive officer of startup Refiberd, said she has been a client of Silicon Valley Bank for three years and has deposited most of the company’s funds there. Bajaj, who was at the SVB’s Sand Hill Road branch in California last Friday, tried to make withdrawals: “I’m sure there are many people here with many, many employees,” she said. “It’s not just our reality, I know it will be the reality of many people.” More than half of tech companies “hold the majority of their cash with the SVB,” said Greg Martin, founding partner of investment firm Liquid Stock. And “everyone has to pay their salaries at the beginning of next week,” he added.

