CATANZARO Crackdown in the Authorization and Accreditation sector of the Health Protection Department of the Region. A decree approved in recent days by the dg of the Department Iole Fantozzi tries to put a point on one of the departmental segments that have long been suffering due to the high number of suspended and now obsolete files and the disorder of the pending files. The objective is to intervene with a specific “project-objective” entitled “Archive arrangement”.

The “project-goal”

“The institutional functions of the” Authorizations and Accreditations “Sector – reads the executive decree – include the acquisition, storage and management of all the documentation relating to the approximately eight hundred authorized and accredited healthcare facilities present in the region, including the one that annually the same structures still send in paper form to comply with the provisions of current legislation, in addition to requests for three-year renewal of accreditations. In order to guarantee the conservation of the aforementioned documentation and also avoid the emergence of any disputes due to its incorrect management, a project-objective called “Arrangement of the Authorizations and Accreditations sector archive” of the Health Protection Department has been prepared which aims to filing, cataloging, eliminating obsolete practices, and allowing quick access to administrative documentation and better certainty about the treatability of files in the chronological order of arrival “.

“Particularly complex archiving”

The documentation attached to the decree shows the “state of the art”, which still suffers many gaps: “The filing of practices is particularly complex and relevant in the Authorization and Accreditation Sector due to the countless amount of practices that it is found in manage. Suffice it to say that all accredited and authorized private health facilities pass through the various procedures from the same sector. Starting from the requests aimed at acquiring the compatibility opinion and the subsequent authorization and accreditation provision; to the communication of dental trails and outpatient studies not subject to authorizations. The archiving and cataloging of these practices therefore becomes – still reads the decree of the dg Department of Health – fundamental and indispensable also for the succession of the procedures that follow in the time frame between the request of the structure and the authorization of the competent municipalities. . Furthermore, the correct keeping of the practices allows to obtain minimum margins of errors regarding the processing of the same in the correct principle of chronological order ».

“Stock of numerous obsolete practices”

In general – it is specified – «the current situation in the sector sees the stock of numerous practices now obsolete, consisting of numerous procedures for activating art. 8 ter, 3 paragraph, Legislative Decree 502/92 never concluded by the activating private health structures, practices that should be excluded from the archive having passed the three years of validity of the municipal authorization to operate. Or these are practices with requests for regional compatibility opinion, concluded with a negative outcome or never dealt with subsequently by the competent Municipalities “It is also noted that” the situation in the Authorization and Accreditation sector has undergone various vicissitudes over the years, with changes in top management managers and staff. This has resulted in a substantial disorder of the numerous existing practices. This lack of expertise in the correct keeping of the documentation resulted in a subsequent failure to check the same practices, with missing documentation as it was not actually included in the relative files. The achievement of the specific objectives of a correct archiving, cataloging and elimination of obsolete practices would allow a streamlining of management processes, with consequent recovery in terms of efficiency, effectiveness and transparency, rendering a better service to citizens and allowing rapid access to administrative documentation , and also a better certainty about the tractability of the files in the chronological order of arrival. All this will certainly have a notable impact on the decrease in disputes in the sector ». Hence, therefore, the approval of the “objective project” entitled “Arrangement of the Authorizations and Accreditations sector archive” of the Health Protection Department. The decree, which establishes an ad hoc working group, provides for a spending commitment of about 15 thousand euros.