Turmeric supplements are alarmed. The Ministry of Health has given the green light to a new crackdown.

Ministry of Health crackdown on turmeric food supplements. As reported by the beraking latest news, the ministry led by Minister Speranza has decided to insert a new risk warning for these products and, consequently, it will no longer be possible to indicate particular physiological effects previously attributed to the substance.

In particular, the squeeze it was triggered after the new episodes of liver damage. In the coming weeks, all the appropriate investigations will be carried out to better ascertain the possible contraindications of the product.

Pending these analyzes, the Ministry of Health has decided to recall that “in the event of alterations in liver function, biliary tract or gallstones, the use of the product is not recommended. Do not use during pregnancy and lactation. Do not use for prolonged periods without consulting your doctor. If you are taking medications, you should consult your doctor “.

Turmeric supplements, risk to the liver

The new close of the Ministry of Health was decided after the new reports of liver damage. Warnings that led the Dicastery to advise against the use of turmeric supplement in the event of these problems.

The checks will continue in the coming weeks to understand if there are other risks or the product can be used normally. However, the advice is not to use it for a long time without consulting your personal doctor.

At the moment, as mentioned above, only liver damage has been reported and hence the choice of a new crackdown on the ministry. Naturally, the Department of Health has raised attention and will make more checks on other supplements in the future. The goal is to allow everyone to make safe use of these products which, if used incorrectly, could create various health problems for the liver and beyond.