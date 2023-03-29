In 2022 there were 4 million Italians who gave up treatment. In percentage terms, 7%, who chose not to access specialist visits and medicines for two fundamental reasons: the first is certainly the length of the waiting lists and therefore the difficulty of accessing treatment, the second is that of the cost which has increased significantly in recent years. The situation, to tell the truth, has improved compared to the two years of Covid (2020-2022) in which non-treatment concerned 9 and 11.1 percent of citizens respectively. The alarming data comes from Istat, partially returned but far from the pre-pandemic figure of 6.3 percent. Waiting lists hold back more than costs (7% against 4%). And the incapacity of the National Health System to respond to citizens’ need for access to often urgent diagnostic visits – in violation of all laws on the right to health – has in turn various causes. One of these is the dramatic shortage of doctors in hospitals and polyclinics.

Closure of departments and private contracts: the NHS crisis

The now structural lack of white coats and nursing staff in the ward has given rise to the closure of entire departments or, in many cases, theirs outsourcing to private cooperatives. It happened above all in the emergency room, but not only. We are talking about the effects of the “spending review” which, when it did not lead to the closure of peripheral health facilities, for decades prevented the hiring and training of an adequate number of specialists, also keeping salaries at a standstill: Italy is the State that has health workers among the worst paid in Europe. This is why many leave the public sector, pouring into private clinics or cooperatives – which then contract out the management of the departments – or going directly to work abroad. It is news of these hours that a tender from the Molise health agency (Asrem) for the recruitment of 25 doctors of emergency and acceptance medicine and surgery has gone deserted. This is the case in many other Regions, including the Nordic ones.

The government intervenes: new rules and war on “token holders”

The seriousness of what is happening to our national health system is there for all to see. Action is urgent. The “Bullette decree” on the table of the Council of Ministers right now it has a chapter entirely dedicated to public health and it certainly represents “a first step” to put a patch where the hole has already become a chasm. The government intervenes by allocating over 3 billion euros and trying to put a stop to the sale of medical services to private individuals and nursing which, according to the draft circulated in these hours, can take place “only in case of need and urgency, on a single occasion and without the possibility of extension, following the verified impossibility of using personnel already in service or hiring suitable “.

L’entry of cooperatives of doctors and nurses in hospitalscontractors of the NHS (which we must remember pay the doctors “tokens” with hourly rates that can even reach 120-150 euros per hour ndr) can be entrusted “only in emergency departments (cd critical area)”, per un period not exceeding 12 months. Furthermore, the draft says, the admitted economic operators are those who employ staff medical and nursing meet the requirements of expected professionalism. But the government also intends to draw up some guidelines sui “reference prices and quality standards“.

“Those who leave the public never come back”

Per discourage the bleeding of sanitary ware Furthermore, from public to private, the text provides that “those who voluntarily interrupt their employment relationship with the NHS” to work for a private structure that provides services under an outsourcing regime, will no longer be able to return. Meaning what, if you leave the public for the private you can never go back.

It still reads in the draft that companies and institutions what did they do recourse to privatein order to re-internalize the contracted services, they can start the selective procedures for the staff recruitment to be used for the performance of previously outsourced functions, “expecting enhancementeven through a reserve of seats not exceeding 50% of those availableof the personnel employed in corresponding health and social-health roles in the activity of outsourced services that has guaranteed patient care for at least six months of service“. However, those who had left a permanent contract with the NHS cannot participate in the selections.

Indemnity for urgency and overtime at 100 euros per hour

Particular attention, according to what was reported by the Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato, is paid to emergency medicine doctorscon the advance to this year of the indemnity which had been envisaged for 2024. “The provision, which is having the assessments of financial coverage to which it is bound, is expected to limit the use of doctors ‘tokenists’placing a cap on their salary and increasing overtime for public structured doctors”. Ministry technicians are considering increasing the salary of overtime from 60 to 100 euros gross per hour. Interventions are also planned for nurses.

Green light to postgraduates in the ward at 40 euros per hour

But the shortage of doctors that trade organizations have no trouble defining as “structural” is also demonstrated by the use of postgraduates in the ward, i.e. students from specialization schools who are at least in their third year. These doctors, on an experimental basis until 31 December 2025will be able to work in public facilities for up to 8 hours per week and outside training hours. There is one for them hourly wage of 40 euros gross per hour, through freelance assignments, also of coordinated and continuous collaboration, at the hospital emergency-urgency services of the National Health Service. Activity consistent with the course of study and “with the level of skills and autonomy achieved by the postgraduate”. The activity carried out can also be evaluated in the context of the professional curriculum in the competitions for medical director of the National Health Service.

are also provided some exceptions to the laws in force, always designed to cope with the serious shortage of hospital staff. The first regards those who, between 1 January 2013 and 30 June 2023, at the emergency-urgency services of the National Health Service, at least three years of servicewhich are admitted to participate in competitions for access to medical management of the NHS in the discipline of Emergency Medicine and Surgery, even if not in possession of any specialization diploma. The other derogation is aimed at doctors with degrees and specializations obtained abroad who will be able to practice in Italy, without qualifying supplementary courses, until 31 December 2025. Remember the case of Calabria, forced to recruit Cuban doctors to address the severe shortage of staff in hospitals.

“A first step, but more investment and planning”

These measures will be enough to get the Public Health Service back in motion, a precious conquest sanctioned by the Constitution which prescribes it of quality and accessible to all, which Italians cannot give up. “The path is the right one – claims the president of the National Federation of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo) in a note, Philip Rings – but that’s just the beginning: we need to make our NHS attractive, through support for professionals, in a systemic and global way”. What the doctor means is simple: not only better economic conditions but also adequate working conditions which he defines as “unsustainable” and with “serious repercussions on the health of the operators, as well as on their private and family life”.

On this crisis, however, says Anelli, Italy is in good company, as recently certified by WHO. “A first step, here too, is security and the prevention of violence, which would find space in the provision. It is necessary though act on a broader levelincreasing investments, planning and expanding hiring, improving working conditions”.

Even on the “token holders” there is “appreciation” of the rules designed by the Minister of Health as long as the rules are certain and the same for everyone. “They must be the same age limits not skills required – claims the president Fnomceo -. I would see well, however, a reward mechanism for those who decide to stay in the NHS, more than disincentives for those who decide to leave. The risk, in fact, is that in the end many end up in private facilities, with a boomerang effect of impoverishment of public health. The solution is a extraordinary intervention a favor of the health professions per to attract and support the National Health Service in its entirety and at all levels”.

Side note: on Tuesday morning negotiations with confederations and trade union organizations resumed at the Aran (Public Administration Negotiation Agency) for the renewal of the national collective agreement of the medical and health management. It is to be hoped that, in line with the path initiated by the government, here too we will arrive at a result that will make the important work of doctors in Italian hospitals even more secure.