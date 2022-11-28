The diet Cram it is among the most talked about diets, especially because it boasts of being able to donate a flat stomach. In this article, we’re going to talk about the Cram diet and how to follow it to get a flat tummy in just a few weeks.

Cram diet: origins and diet

It’s called the Cram diet and its origins are American. The 4 foods allowed by the diet are: cereals, rice, apples, and milk.

This diet in particular is aimed at deflating the belly and purifying the body, and it is in fact a detox path.

These foods must be integrated two liters of water a day, so as to eliminate excess toxins. The diet must be followed for 3 days, and, however, one must not eat anything other than the 4 elements mentioned above.

Combine physical activity

It is important to associate the Cram diet with physical activity, walking is also fine, not necessarily in the gym, but it is necessary to do it.

Since only 4 foods are allowed, it goes without saying that it is a restrictive diet, so do not repeat it for more than 3 days and in any case not before hearing the opinion of your doctor.

Purify yourself during the Cram diet

On Cram diet days it is also necessary purifywith herbal teas that promote diuresis, and therefore help to eliminate excess liquids.

The Cram diet, example of a daily menu

Ok, now that we know what the Cram diet is, how to follow it, and for how long, here’s an example of a daily diet, from breakfast to dinner:

Cram Diet Daily Menu:

– Breakfast: apple juice, milk and rusks.

– Morning snack: 1 cooked apple

– Lunch: a plate of brown rice, with oil and lemon.

– Afternoon snack: a glass of skimmed milk.

– Dinner: a plate of wholemeal pasta, with oil and basil.

