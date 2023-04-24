Cranberry prevents cystitis and other urinary tract infections

Cranberry yes, cranberry no. L’effectiveness juice and fruit supplements as a strategy preventive towards the development of urinary tract infections, including cystitis, has long been debated. Now a new and huge one revision update of Flinders University and Children’s Hospital of Westmead Australia, published are Cochrane Reviews (an authoritative international scientific body), consecrates the natural remedy. The global study determined that cranberry juice and its supplements in capsule or tablet form they reduce the risk of repeated symptomatic urinary tract infections in donne by over a quarter. In the children by more than half and in susceptible people to bladder infections following medical interventions by approximately 53%. Experts have looked into 50 studies recent events that included nearly 9,000 participants.

Jonathan Craig, vice president and executive dean of Flinders University College of Medicine & Public Health, says i benefits of cranberry products have become chiari when researchers have expanded the scope of the reviewincluding the most recently available clinical data. “This is a review of the totality of the evidence and as new evidence emerges further discoveries may occur,” she explained. Now «we have demonstrated the effectiveness of cranberry products for the treatment of bladder infections using all published evidence on this subject since the mid-nineties. Previous versions of this review did not have enough evidence to determine efficacy. While subsequent clinical trials have shown different results. But in this updated review, the volume of data spoke for itself.”

Blueberry against cystitis

A few years ago classical medicine had instead consecrated blueberry in the treatment of cystitis. An inflammation of the bladder that affects one in three women at least once a year, with peaks in the summer. “Cochrane analyzed ten scientific studies conducted on over a thousand patients. The efficacy of cranberry berries in the prevention and treatment of the disorder clearly emerged,” he explains Mauro Cervigni, professor of urogynecology at the Catholic University of Rome. “Among women suffering from recurrent cystitis, the rate of new infections drops with the use of cranberry by 39 percent.”

Blueberry in capsules or in juice

«Two capsules are enough 100 milligrams of dry extract or 50 milliliters of concentrated juice every day to reduce the risk of cystitis. The credit goes to some substances of the fruit, salicylic acid e polyphenols. These molecules create an unfavorable environment for the Escherichia coli bacterium. It is the main responsible for the pathology, preventing it from adhering to the bladder wall ».

Right, the medicinal plant alone is not enough to resolve cases of acute inflammation. These are manifested by burning when urinating, a continuous urge to urinate until blood appears in the urine. «But capsules and concentrated juices prove to be an effective aid in classic therapy, based on a single-dose administration of fosfomicinaa broad-spectrum antibiotic.

Bladder infections: prevention tips

Drink a lot, at least one liter of water a day, to dilute the urine and reduce the concentration of bacteria;

Limit the consumption of spicy foods, animal fats, chocolate and fried foods, which can irritate the internal lining of the bladder;

Maintain correct intimate hygiene with neutral or acidic detergents and limit vaginal douching. They contain aggressive substances towards the lipid microfilm, a protective barrier against bacteria;

Do not wear too tight pants, underwear made of synthetic fabrics and wet swimsuits for a long time. Sweat and humidity favor the proliferation of bacteria;

Urinate before sexual intercourse. In this way you will be able to reduce the microtraumas on the walls of the bladder.

Cranberry: warnings

It is important to consider that few people in the studies considered by the review reported side effects. The most common of which was the stomach ache. However, improper use of extracts from blueberry fruits can interfere with the blood clotting. And the data does not show no benefit for the elderly people, the pregnant women or in people with bladder emptying problems. Finally, the researchers say they don’t have enough information to determine whether cranberry products are more or less effective compared to antibiotics oh probiotics in the prevention of urinary tract infections.

