crashes into the wall – breaking latest news

crashes into the wall – breaking latest news

When at the end of the third and last free practice of the GP del Canada there were about thirty minutes left, Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari crashed into the wall. A violent impact for the Spaniard, so much so that the nose detached from the car (red flag needed). An accident that forced the mechanics of the Red Team into a race against time. Too bad for the Spaniard, who had just recorded an excellent lap by finishing second between Verstappen and Leclerc at 285 thousandths from the Dutchman’s Red Bull (in the end he will be fifth).

Furthermore Sainz, after the session, was also involved in an investigation for having annoyed the Williams of Albon when braking in the last chicane. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen finished in the lead in the last free practice session. The Dutch Red Bull driver stopped the clock at 1’23″106 ahead of the Monegasque from Ferrari Charles Leclerc (+0”291). The Spaniard’s Aston Martin is third Fernando Alonso (+1”377), fourth for the Haas of the Danish Kevin Magnussen (+1”609).

