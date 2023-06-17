crashes into the wall – breaking latest news

When at the end of the third and last free practice of the GP del Canada there were about thirty minutes left, Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari crashed into the wall. A violent impact for the Spaniard, so much so that the nose detached from the car (red flag needed). An accident that forced the mechanics of the Red Team into a race against time. Too bad for the Spaniard, who had just recorded an excellent lap by finishing second between Verstappen and Leclerc at 285 thousandths from the Dutchman’s Red Bull (in the end he will be fifth).