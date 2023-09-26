Home » Craving for chips and chocolate? Menstrual cycle hunger exists and now there is an explanation
by admin
It’s not an excuse or a whim. Women who, promptly every month, seem blinded by cravings for junk food like chips and chocolate may have a good reason. A study from the University of Tübingen, Germany, has discovered the presence of a physiological alteration in the brains of women in a certain period of the month and this could influence the appetite and desire for unhealthy foods, as well as the way through which accumulates fat in the body, thus explaining the differences in body composition between men and women.

