PORDENONE – He admits that “the problem of diagnostic errors exists and that it is not only local”. At the same time, however, she invites “always evaluate the context in which they occur”. It is balanced, but decisive, the intervention of Guido Lucchini, president of the Order of Doctors of the province of Pordenone. The focus is on the situation in the emergency room of Santa Maria degli Angeli, but his soon becomes a careful – not biased – defense of colleagues “forced to work exhausting shifts”. «Our goal – he says – is to tend towards the elimination of errors, but it is obvious that the infernal rhythms can cause a reduction in attention and lucidity. Obvious and humane.”

FURTHER INFORMATION

THE POINT

«To err is human and even doctors can make mistakes, but always in good faith – Lucchini said -: the good doctor is the one who makes fewer mistakes but the infallible doctor remains a utopia. As far as the problematic aspect of the health profession in the Emergency Room is concerned, some critical considerations must be made which are addressed to the user but also to politics, which must try to remedy it. These considerations must also be considered a dutiful official defense of many colleagues who are forced to work at forced pace, with double shifts, without appropriate technical resources and in chronic shortage of personnel».

DIFFICULTIES

Lucchini lists the reasons why the departments are suffering, and he does so starting from the “chronic shortage of doctors, especially in the area”. It is the first link, the one which, if missing, takes people to the emergency room even for non-serious pathologies. And then the long waiting lists, which push patients to turn to the emergency for exams. «Without forgetting the fatigue and demotivation of many emergency room doctors, who feel alone, on the front line, scarcely considered from a professional point of view and often attacked not only verbally. It follows that young doctors flee from emergency areas because they do not satisfy their legitimate professional ambitions”. A look also at the pandemic, which among the many things it has caused has also “opened the doors of hospitals to residents, decisions that have certainly entailed a price in terms of quality of care”. And again: «The incomplete psychological training of some doctors, the lack of empathy in managing patients and family members, the haste to dispose of queues, has led to a decrease in the willingness to manage human relationships: from here, in case of failure clinical, verbal and medico-legal conflicts arise».

THE APPEAL

Lucchini closes with hope. “Our public health is a precious asset that we must safeguard. Criticisms and reports with constructive intent are welcome; they will serve to deepen the facts, remedy errors and reduce their number. Sterile criticism and vilification lead nowhere, only to further damage the system as a whole. I would invite everyone to pay more attention to the positive aspects and excellence of our regional health care and our hospital”.