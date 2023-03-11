You might be interested in learning how to build a privacy screen yourself if you want some privacy on your balcony. There are many different options for outdoor privacy screens, and if you consider the architecture of your home, you’ll likely find something that suits you. Look at the following pictures of embellished balconies and create your own oasis of relaxation outdoors – so you can build a balcony privacy screen yourself!

Build balcony privacy screen yourself – use plants

Using plants as a DIY privacy screen is an option that has gained popularity in recent years.

Potted plants – trees and shrubs

When it comes to creating a natural privacy screen, shrubs and small trees are excellent choices. If you decide to go this route, we have a piece of advice for you: make sure the plants you choose are appropriate for the environment in which you live.

Stunning hanging vines as a side privacy screen

At the far end of a balcony, these tendrils can be used to create a natural, green screen made of living plants. While it might take a little longer, the end result is worth the wait, offering seclusion while still letting light through. To do this, you need to attach a railing or wire to give the vines a place to continue growing upwards, which can give the appearance of a wall.

Bamboo or other tall grasses as a side screen – cool ideas

Both tall grasses and bamboo are wonderful plants that stand alone and are a fantastic way to provide some privacy on the balcony. Since the tall grasses are planted in huge tubs, they already have a head start and grow to a considerable height above the ground.

Build balcony privacy screen yourself – bamboo balcony cladding or blinds

Using bamboo balcony cladding is a wonderful way to create a balance of brightness, light and seclusion in an outdoor space.

The bamboo screen blocks most of the view of the balcony while allowing a significant amount of sunlight to enter.

You have the option of installing the bamboo in fixed frames, or you can buy models that roll up and down depending on whether you want the blinds in place permanently or not.

Homemade privacy screen from bottles

Make a colorful statement with wine bottles! As seen above, empty wine and beer bottles can be ingeniously recycled to form a balcony privacy screen. Other beverage containers, such as beverage cans, can also be used. By recycling the material, you are not only helping the environment, but you are also giving your outdoor space some much-needed color.

You have the option to search for different shades of bottles as shown in this image, or you can search for different shades of bottles of the same color to create a unified barrier for your privacy.

DIY privacy screen for your outdoor area – curtain and parasol

When you see floral clothing in stores, you can be sure that spring is just around the corner. Spring is the most beautiful time of the year. The sky is getting bluer and clearer, the sun is shining and the breeze is gently blowing through the leaves. This creates the most beautiful atmosphere. It’s also the perfect time to relax on your balcony and enjoy the weather. A simple curtain or a large parasol is enough to create privacy.

The lights and the other embellishments like lanterns and flowers are added to make it look cozier and in keeping with the spirit of spring.

Build a balcony privacy screen yourself – a screen or wall made of wood

A wooden screen that provides privacy and can be used to hang plants will enhance your outdoor space. Give a plain balcony a makeover with this DIY wood privacy screen project.

All you have to do is add a few plant holders to the inside of your privacy screen and you have created the ideal spot to relax alone on your outdoor furniture.

Make white privacy screen outdoors yourself

As the color white is associated with cleanliness, purity and innocence, many people find this shade to best represent perfection. Installing a white mesh privacy screen is an excellent choice if you want to make your outdoor space more attractive. The privacy screen offers you a multitude of advantages, such as a comfortable living area, an increase in space and a touch of elegance.

You no longer need to worry about your privacy being violated. In addition, the elegant, white privacy screen will beautify your outdoor area and your home.

Modern boho privacy for spring

Installing a macrame curtain is another way to aesthetically enhance the balcony while blocking out unwanted views. This type of curtains gives off a modern boho vibe that will make your outdoor space look even more inviting when you decorate it with them. If you want your balcony to look great, don’t forget to hang some plants from the ceiling above the curtain.