If the World Health Organization, in search of the truth about the origins of Covid-19 in Wuhan, has begun to seriously consider the hypothesis – initially discarded – of the accidental leakage of the virus from the laboratory; worrying alarms also come from the British newspaper Daily Mail.

Experiments

The subject of the complaint concerned the experiments carried out by teams of researchers from Boston and Florida, who extracted the Omicron spike protein – the one capable of attacking human cells – to bind it to the original Covid-19 strain. The results were monstrous: 80 percent of the micesubjected to this measure, remained lifeless. Consider, however, that another group of rodents presented only mild symptoms to the standard Omicron strain, with none of the animals experiencing severe disease, let alone death.

As reported by the Daily Mailin the statements of Shmuel Shapira, one of the leading scientists of the Israeli government: “It is playing with fire. This practice should be totally prohibited ”. And even for chemist Richard Ebright, a professor at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, the “research could trigger the next pandemic created in the laboratory“. There are also the words of the English microbiologist David Livermore, according to which these experiments would prove to be “unwise”, precisely because of the “high probability that the Covid pandemic has originated from the escape of a coronavirus engineered in the laboratory in Wuhan ”.

The denial

Despite everything, the response from the University of Boston was dry, which, with a statement, explicitly spoke of fake news released by the British press, also specifying that “this research has made the virus less dangerous”. The prompt American response also received the support of the director of the Institute of Molecular Genetics Luigi Luca Cavalli Sforza of Pavia, Giovanni Magawho spoke of a “misleading representation”, carried out by the Daily Mail and the international press, dismissing any thesis based on the creation in the laboratory of a “killer virus”.

According to Maga, the goal of the Boston researchers would have been to find out which “part of the virus it determines the severity of the disease of a person ”, assuring that the experiments were carried out at very high safety, in the“ level 3 biosecurity facilities of the laboratory ”.

Matteo Milanesi, October 18, 2022