Created a ‘patch’ that repairs the heart after a heart attack

Italian researchers have developed a organic patch able to repair damaged heart, including one affected by a myocardial infarction. This experimental treatment, called “eX vivo 3D engineered muscle tissue” or X-MET, has been successfully tested in mouse models (mice) and could also be an effective solution for humans.

This finding is of particular importance considering that the cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in industrialized countries and that the adult heart has a limited ability to repair itself. X-MET could therefore save the lives of patients who do not respond to standard therapies.

Heart patch.

Research led by a multidisciplinary team

The research team responsible for the development of this biological heart repair patch is composed of scientists from the DAHFMO Unit of Medical Histology and Embryology of the Sapienza University of Rome, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, of the Department of Cardiology of the Santa Maria Goretti Hospital of Latina and of the IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli (Isernia).

Under the guidance of professor Antonio Musaròprofessor at the Sapienza University and researcher at the Istituto Pasteur Italia – Cenci Bolognetti Foundation, the team had already developed the X-MET engineered muscle tissue several years ago, but has now demonstrated its remarkable regenerative efficacy through tests on mice .

Benefits observed in mouse models

In the study, the researchers focused their attention on a mouse model of chronic myocardial ischemia, observing significant benefits compared to untreated mice. The engineered tissue, in a nutshell, acts as a scaffold that allows you to generate skeletal muscle with a three-dimensional structure and functionality similar to real heart muscle.

“We found that mechanical stimuli trigger a functional remodeling of the 3D skeletal muscle system that approximates the structure of cardiac muscle. This was supported by molecular and functional analyses, demonstrating that remodeled X-MET expresses relevant markers of functional cardiomyocytes compared to unstimulated and 2D skeletal muscle culture system,” wrote Musarò and his colleagues in the study abstract.

A breakthrough in cardiac regenerative medicine

This result represents a significant step forward in regenerative medicine for the treatment of heart diseases. The traditional stem cells used in this field have shown poor efficacy in promoting functional connections with the cardiomyocytes present in the heart muscle after a heart attack. However, the use of X-MET engineered muscle tissue appears to reverse the situation. In mice with chronic myocardial ischemiathe insertion of X-MET tissue preserved cardiac function and significantly increased survival, “by modulating the inflammatory response and reducing fibrosis in the damaged heart,” as explained in a Sapienza University press release.

Implications for the future

These promising results could lead to a paradigm shift in the treatment of heart disease. The research, entitled “Remodeled eX vivo muscle engineered tissue improves heart function after chronic myocardial ischemia”, was published in the prestigious scientific journal Scientific Reports. Although further studies are needed to confirm the efficacy of X-MET in humans, this discovery sheds a positive light on the future of cardiac regenerative medicine and the possibility of offering new treatment options for patients suffering from heart problems.

Read also: Heart murmur, what are the alarm bells?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

