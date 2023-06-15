Created synthetic human embryos from stem cells

Synthetic human embryos give her stamina cells, without the use of ova and sperm. The announcement comes directly from the annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research in Boston. The scientific discovery was revealed in detail by Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, a scientist at the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology to the British newspaper The Guardian. Details of the research have yet to be published in a scientific journal.

Synthetic human embryos: ethical doubts

It must be said right away that there is no short-term prospect of synthetic embryos being used clinically. Implanting them in a patient’s uterus is prohibited. Furthermore, we do not know whether these synthetic embryos have the ability to mature beyond the early stages of development.

These structures they do not have a beating heart, nor the first signs of brain formation. However, they include cells that will normally give rise to the placenta, the yolk sac and the embryo itself. Problems of an ethical nature remain, however, because there is no specific legislation. Scientists do not yet know whether the barrier to more advanced development is a purely technical issue or has a biological basis.

To have synthetic human embryos, stem cells are reprogrammed

The researchers said these embryos resemble those found in the early stages of human development. They could revolutionize treatments for genetic diseases and the biological causes of women facing multiple abortions.

In an interview with the British newspaper, the scientist stated that it is now possible to create models similar to human embryos by reprogramming embryonic stem cells.

Science and ethics: the problems facing research

The researchers explained that they complied with the legal obligation to grow embryos in the laboratory only up to a legal limit of 14 days. In technical terms we speak of the period of the black box. Their main goal is to gather as much information as possible about how the fetus develops, without having to use early embryos for research.

These synthetic embryos reach the moment of gastrulation, i.e. the apex of development, when they transform into distinct cell lines and the basic structure of the body begins to develop.

