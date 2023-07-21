Created the spatial map of the human intestine. « Medicine in the Library

Created the spatial map of the human intestine.

A team of scientists led by researchers from Stanford Medicinehave created a very high-resolution map of the different parts of the intestine, with all the different types of cells that work together to digest food and protect you from infection.

‘In research, we have a habit of studying things that are abnormal without really understanding what normal looks like,’ said Stanford Medicine’s Michael Angelo.

“This is the first time anyone has made a spatial map of the gut at the single cell levelsaid Michael Snyder, PhD, professor and chair of genetics and co-senior author of the research, published in “Nature“. “It was a bit like exploring a new planet, as we didn’t know exactly what types of cells we would find or how they would be organized“.

To map the intestines, the scientists looked at eight regions of the small and large intestines from nine deceased donors. Using a technology called co-sensing by indexing, or CODEX, which involves repeatedly staining and washing tissue with fluorescent antibodies (substances that bind certain proteins and enable imaging), the researchers identified 20 distinct cell neighborhoods based on the relative abundance of each cell type. Further molecular analysis of the RNA and chromosomal material of some of the samples provided an even greater level of detail within each cell type.

The scientists also hope to map the gut in three dimensions, which will help them better visualize the networks of nerves and blood vessels in the healthy gut.

Read abstract of the article:

Organization of the human intestine at single-cell resolution.

Hickey JW, Becker WR, Nevins SA, et al.

Nature. 2023;619(7970):572-584. doi: 10.1038/s41586-023-05915-x

Source: Department of Genetics, Stanford School of Medicine

