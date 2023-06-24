Creating prairie gardens for summer heat and drought

Climate change presents us with major challenges. Not only humans, but also animals and plants are affected in a negative way. A drought summer can be frustrating for gardeners because a garden can actually suffer from heat and drought. What to do? To enjoy the flowers in the hot summer months, you can simply create a prairie garden and grow heat-tolerant plants. Mixtures of grasses and flowering perennials have become popular as prairie planting in recent years. Which prairie plants to choose for the garden and how to plant a prairie garden We give you useful information and tips.

How to create a prairie garden

Designing the prairie garden can be a simple and effortless task. You can create your prairie garden by combining ornamental grasses and colorful prairie perennials to create a rich weave of height, texture and shape that will provide year-round interest. This extraordinary blend of grasses and flowers is made in groups that provide a natural look. Grasses provide a natural structure that brings light and airy movement, and the flowering perennials add floral splendor to the site.

If you create a Ptäriegarten yourself, make sure when choosing the plants that they have evenly beautiful and healthy leaves. Also, use evergreens to add structure. They can also grow freely and bring order to the planting, while flowering perennials and grasses provide the necessary dynamism. With the prairie grasses you set a clear focus in the outdoor area.

Which perennials are best for prairie gardens

Here are other popular flowering plants to plant in your prairie garden.

Rudbeckias are bushy, short-lived perennials that bloom with a long flowering season and masses of small, daisy-like flowers in warm shades of yellow, orange, red and brown. They tolerate heat and are therefore perfect for a perennial border in the prairie garden. Crocosmia Lucifer is a lively perennial with folded leaves and fiery red flowers in summer, ideal for planting in prairie borders. Achillea is another suitable drought tolerant flower. ‘Paprika’ and ‘Red Velvet’ are attractive varieties with bright red, flat flower clusters. From early summer they provide a splash of color on the stems with the feathery foliage. Sun hat is the classic of the genre. The flower produces large, daisy-like blooms that appear from mid-summer through fall, after many other perennials have finished flowering. Cutting off the heads lengthens the flowering cycle. However, some spent flowers should be left on the plants in the fall as their seeds serve as winter food for birds.

The best grasses for prairie planting

Grasses convey an impression of lightness and playfulness. And they give each area of ​​the garden a special and unique character. When growing grasses in the prairie garden, you have to take into account that they can get tall and therefore they need a lot of space to grow.

From June you can enjoy tall clumps of Miscanthus sinensis ‘Gracillimus’ and the silver-pink feathers of Miscanthus sinensis ‘Malepartus’. You are an eye catcher. Other popular grasses for prairie gardens include Panicum virgatum ‘Fawn’ and Miscanthus sinensis ‘Little Fountain’. Panicum virgatum is a very popular prairie grass. The ‘Fawn Brown’ variety is a showy weed whose mid-green leaves turn a fantastic deep red at the tips. The open, airy flowers appear in midsummer in a brown and red hue. Calamagrostis brachytricha is grown for its tall, fluffy flower heads. This ornamental grass forms green leaves that turn yellow in autumn. It is ideal for a sunny prairie as it gains height through its upright habit. Carex buchananii ‘Red Rooster’ is a hardy evergreen grass with rich reddish-brown foliage. Plant it repeatedly in planting schemes for a great effect.

General tips for caring for a prairie garden

The beauty of a prairie garden is that it requires little maintenance. The two most important tasks are cutting off dead plants at the end of the year and weeding. Caring for a prairie style bed is more like that of a traditional perennial bed:

Apply a deep layer of mulch of bark, gravel, or wood shavings while the plants are growing. Mulch conserves moisture, cools the soil, and protects against runoff and erosion. Organic mulch like shredded bark will need topping up every few years as the mulch rots.

You need to pull weeds regularly. A thick layer of mulch also helps keep weeds at bay. Most plants thrive with minimal care. As the plants mature and become established, there are fewer opportunities for weeds to grow. Prune the foliage in spring to allow the plant material collected over the winter to act as a mulch and suppress early germinating weeds.

Detailed prairie garden planting plan

Before you go gardening, you should plan your prairie garden.

The following questions are important:

Do I have enough space for this prairie garden?

In general, you can increase or decrease the size of the garden depending on how much space you have. You can add or omit plants.

Can I ensure the right growing conditions?

Check the plant list to determine if the plants do best in sun, partial shade, or full shade. Make sure the plants are appropriate for your zone.

Is my floor suitable or do I need to change it?

Most plants thrive in moist but well-drained soil. If you have a sandy or clay-heavy soil, supplement it liberally with organic matter, such as B. Compost.

Laying out the prairie bed: step-by-step instructions

Mark the outlines. Dig along the marked line with a sharp spade to define the edge of the bed. Loosen the soil to a depth of at least 15 cm with a shovel or rotary tiller. Add organic material like compost, peat moss, or rotted manure. Place the pots with the plants on the bed. This gives you a preview of how the bed will look and allows you to make adjustments before digging any holes. Once you are happy with the placement, plant your garden from largest to smallest container. How to plant the prairie shrubs: Plant shrubs in a hole about twice the diameter of the root ball. The top of the root ball should be slightly above surrounding soil level. Fill the hole with garden soil, tying it off well. Water the shrub immediately.