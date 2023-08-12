Creative ideas for the little ones

Are you looking for craft ideas to keep your little ones busy and happy? In summer you can organize fun games for children. Painting with bubbles is a favorite activity for many children.

All you need is some liquid watercolors, straws and soap. Kids will love blowing colorful bubbles and displaying their painted crafts. Here are some creative ideas.

Bubble fish crafts for kids

Bubble fish art can be so fun! With some soap, paint and a lot of hot air you can make these cute cards. Children can give you to their loved ones.

Bubble Fish Art Supplies:

non-toxic acrylic paint dish soap water straws cardstock that is cut into folded cards

Instructions for making soap bubbles:

First you make the bubble solution, which is very simple. You’ll need 2 tablespoons of paint, 2 tablespoons of regular dish soap, and about a cup of water to blow bubbles into. Of course, we use blue color to make an ocean for the bubble fish to swim in. But you can use different colors depending on what exactly you want to represent.

Color monsters paint with soap bubbles

These bubble color monsters are fun for kids! Because all children love the cute monsters. You can display the cards or give them as cute gifts.

Bubble Monster Accessories:

Acrylic paint Dishwashing liquid Water Canvas or cardstock Straws Goggle eyes

Instructions for crafting:

Place about 2 tablespoons of paint in a small plastic cup and add 2 tablespoons of dish soap to each color. Add 1/2 cup water to each color and mix thoroughly. Blow gently into the paint to create bubbles. This step is not suitable for small children as the color mixture may accidentally get in their mouth. Carefully place the cardboard over the soap bubbles. Be careful not to move the air bubbles too much. Another method is to dip the straw lightly into the bubbles and then blow through the straw onto the canvas. Or dip the straw into the paint mixture and let it drip onto the canvas. This is easy and suitable even for small children. Wait for the craft to dry completely, then you can decorate it!

Make bubble trees

Here’s another cute craft idea for your kids! These bubble trees are so pretty! You can of course help a little if the little ones find it difficult to shape the shapes.

What you need:

Liquid watercolor paints watercolor paper straws bowls dish soap black marker

Crafting instructions:

Add liquid watercolor to your bowl and a squirt or two of dish soap. Using your straw, gently swirl the watercolors and soap and make bubbles. Younger children should be supervised and/or not allowed to do this part. Once you have made the colored bubbles, carefully place the paper over the bubbles and then remove. This way you get a transfer of the bubbles to the paper. You can make concentric circles resembling a tree with the soap bubbles. Finally you can draw the branches. Fill in the tree with the black marker and color it.

Soap bubble art using recycled bottles

Here many children can participate and make a great soap bubble craft. The idea is particularly suitable for birthday parties. So the little ones will enjoy fun games.

Materials needed:

Empty plastic bottles Wire mesh bags Strong tape Scissors Bubble solution Liquid watercolor paints Watercolor paper Disposable bowls A cloth

Instructions for the bubble art:

DIY your recycled bottle blower. Lay out the cloth outside. Glue large pieces of watercolor paper together and place them on the cloth. Give each child a bowl and add bubble solution. Pour liquid watercolors into the bowl (one color per bowl) at a ratio of about 1:3. So 3 parts bubble solution, 1 part watercolor. Now the kids can make their colorful bubble art. Dip your bubble blower into the bubble water and then gently blow it onto the watercolor paper. It’s better to blow slowly and deeply to make the painted bubbles stick to the paper.

Draw funny cards with soap bubbles

So fun you can make thank you and birthday cards, they are the perfect opportunity to try out bubble painting. You can use different colors and the kids can use their imagination!

What you need:

colors water cups straws dishwashing liquid

Crafting Instructions:

Mix the paint, water and dish soap together. Unlike other types of bubble painting, you don’t have to blow into the paint to create bubbles. Blowing the bubbles into the paint can ruin the paint. Dip the straw into the color mixture, then gently blow a bubble onto the paper. Little ones will definitely enjoy experimenting with colors and shapes. So you can keep your little ones occupied this summer by making colorful and cute soap bubble paintings!

