Agreement made for the rescue: 100 billion in extraordinary liquidity and public guarantees on lawsuits and capital losses are also on the table

Agreement made for the rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS, at the end of a weekend of frenetic negotiations, almost dramatic given the risk of a contagion effect which, moreover, now sees the main central banks – ECB, Fed, plus Japan, England and Canada – intervene with new extraordinary liquidity injections.

In detail, UBS buys Credit Suisse for 0.76 Swiss francs per share, or 3 billion Swiss francs, according to a statement. “The integration strengthens Switzerland as a global financial center,” says the president of UBS Colm Kelleher, at the end of a non-stop negotiation that began on Wednesday, according to what was declared by the Swiss authorities illustrating the marriage between the two giants.

The incentive package

In exchange for the deal, carried out under pressure from politicians and regulators, UBS obtained several other measures to support the bailout. First, 100 billion of extra liquidity from the Swiss National Bank, then 9 billion of public guarantees to cover redundancies, lawsuits and capital losses from disposals. Then, a screen on the lawsuits and the possibility of derogating from the rules which provide six weeks for shareholders to approve transactions of this kind. Not only that: according to what was reported by the international agencies, UBS would have placed among the possible suspensive conditions the case in which the Credit Suisse CDS reach levels deemed too high.

The exchange

Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held, equivalent to 0.76 francs/share for a total consideration of 3 billion Swiss francs. The merger of the two businesses is expected to generate an annual cost reduction rate of more than $8 billion by 2027. Colm Kelleher will serve as president and Ralph Hamers, the current CEO of UBS, will serve as CEO of the combined entity. The transaction is not subject to shareholder approval. UBS has obtained pre-agreement from FINMA, the Swiss National Bank, the Swiss Federal Department of Finance and other key regulators on timely approval of the transaction.

Hamers plan

“The merger between UBS and Credit Suisse will strengthen UBS’ strengths and further enhance our ability to serve our clients globally and build on our best practices. The transaction supports our growth ambitions in the Americas and Asia, while strengthening our business in Europe, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers and colleagues around the world in the coming weeks.” Ralph Hamers.

The rejected offer and the relaunch

In the morning, according to the succession of rumors, UBS had come forward with an offer of 0.25 francs per share of Credit Suisse: a decidedly lower price than the 1.86 francs at which the stock closed on Friday, for an outlay total of about one billion. Too little according to the bank in difficulty, which allegedly rejected the offer to the sender. Hence, a few hours later, the new proposal: two billion on the table, 0.5 francs per share, and a series of other clauses.

Nationalization (with bail in) escaped

In the event of a failed bailout, the Swiss government – practically in permanent session since yesterday, and which should hold a press conference tonight – would be ready to nationalize the bank. A systemic solution that would inevitably require the involvement of certain categories of investors – not just shareholders – exposed to Credit Suisse: hence the sudden collapse of outstanding bonds, especially subordinated ones, on digital platforms. The bail in, in whatever form, scares the market by definition, all the more so after Friday evening he had priced the hypothesis of the wedding with Ubs in what with all the exceptions of the case would have been a market operation anyway.

The risk of 10,000 redundancies

Meanwhile, an important employment issue also opens up. According to the Swiss banking union, a possible merger between the first two domestic banks would lead to around 10,000 redundancies, a monstrous figure for which the association has asked for the immediate opening of a political table.

central bank liquidity

A few hours after the Ubs-Credit Suisse plan, another lifesaver – systemic – was announced by the central banks. This is a coordinated action by the ECB, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank to improve the effectiveness of dollar swap lines to provide more liquidity.

This was announced by the ECB in a statement. To improve the effectiveness of swap lines in providing US dollar funding, central banks that currently offer US dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day operations from weekly to daily. These daily operations will begin on Monday, March 20, 2023 and will continue through at least the end of April. The network of swap lines between these central banks is a pool of standing facilities available from willing counterparties and serves as an important liquidity backstop to ease tensions in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such tensions on the credit offer to households and businesses.

