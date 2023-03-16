news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, MARCH 15 – Credit Suisse takes action “decided to strengthen its liquidity in advance with the intention of exercising its option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs”, about 54 billion dollars “from the Swiss central bank”. This was stated by Credit Suisse in a note. “This additional liquidity will support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler, more customer-focused bank,” says Credit Suisse, who in addition to strengthening liquidity is offering to buy back debt for about 3 billion francs.



“These measures show decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to our clients and stakeholders,” said Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner. “My team and I are determined to move forward quickly” for a simpler bank, focused and built on customer needs”.



In announcing moves to boost its liquidity, Credit Suisse says it is “conservatively positioned against interest rate risks.” (HANDLE).

