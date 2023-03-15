The European stock exchanges are in free fall with the stoxx 600, the index that brings together the main listed companies, down by 2.7%. The sell-off is fueled by the stock market crash of Credit Suisse, after major shareholder Saudi National Bank ruled out the possibility of providing financial support in case of further liquidity calls. In Zurich, the shares of the Swiss bank drop 28% to 1.59 francs, an all-time low. The events of the Swiss bank hit the banking sector, causing a drop of 6.2%. Among the main lists, Paris and Milan lost 3.4%, Madrid (-3.7%), Frankfurt (-2.7%) and London (-2.3%). Among the banks Societe Generale and Bnp Paribas sell 10%.

Government bond yields widen the decline, particularly those over two years. The spread between the ten-year BTP and the Bund continues at 192 points, with the Italian ten-year rate at 4.14% (-10 basis points). The German Bund records a drop of 19 points and stands at 2.21%, the Spanish ten-year bond drops 15 points to 3.32 and the Greek one falls to 4.19 (-9 points). Rates on two-year government bonds slip. The Italian stock stands at 3.24% (-11 points), the Bund drops 30 points to 2.55% and the Spanish one stands at 2.87% (-22 points). The Greek one goes against the trend, rising to 3.16% (+15 points).

Certificates on insolvency towards one thousand – Credit Suisse’s credit default swap certificates are approaching the critical threshold of one thousand points, which indicates a serious threat to the group’s going concern. In particular, the one-year certificates rose yesterday to 835.9 basis points, according to the Cmaq platform, on the all-time highs, and are worth 18 times the similar derivative securities of the rival Ubs and about 9 times those of Deutsche Bank.

Saudis Rule Out Further Financial Support – Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder has ruled out providing further assistance to the Swiss bank due to regulatory issues. This was reported by Bloomberg citing an interview with the president of the Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudairy. The answer “is absolutely not, for many reasons. Some of these are of a regulatory and statutory nature”, highlights Al Khudairy in an interview with Bloomberg TV, answering a question whether the bank is willing to support Credit Suisse in the event of a further liquidity request. Saudi National Bank, which is 37% owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, became Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder late last year after buying a 9.9% stake in the Swiss lender.

