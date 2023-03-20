Finance “UBS made the deal of its life: never in history has a bank increased its NAV (Net Asset Value) by 70% in one night”. Thus Davide Serra, CEO of the Algebris fund, comments on the rescue of Credit Suisse by Ubs. “This will be very positive for all UBS stakeholders,” he added.

As for characteristics of the operationSerra admitted that “Finma has certainly surprised us with the change to the law made overnight and with the overturning of the seniority of the capital structure”. “This has never happened and it is clearly a very unfortunate political mistake – he remarked -. Meanwhile, this morning’s ECB statement, which has always respected the capital structure of EU banks, provides an important clarification.

This is why Serra does not think «that there will be a long-term structural impact on At1s in Europe, outside of Switzerland. These are G20 capital structures that exist all over the world. “These loss-absorbing bonds,” he concluded, “are part of the bank debt fabric and will remain so in Europe and the United States with Basel III.”

The market seems to share Davide Serra’s analysis: after an initial slide, UBS stock climbed up to close the session on the Zurich Stock Exchange with a sharp increase.

S&P taglia l’outlook a Ubs

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s was more cautious, confirming Ubs’ A- rating but revising the outlook downwards from stable to negative following the “execution risks” linked to the acquisition of Credit Suisse. “We see material execution risk in UBS’s integration of Credit Suisse,” it said in a note.

