Start paying, and a lot, the Ubs operation on Credit Suisse. While the risks were all paid for by the community (in the form of loss guarantees and the provision of liquidity lines) the surviving Swiss giant begins to enjoy the profits that come with its new dominance. The stock gains 12% on the stock market as investors believe that in the end UBS made a good deal by paying its rival 3 billion francs, 60% less than the stock market value. In two days the capitalization of UBS rose by about 8 billion francs. Instead, the employees are shaking. According to the British newspaper Financial Times il rescue will lead to a tens of thousands of job cuts which should mainly concern the activities of the Credit Suisse within Switzerland and its investment bank, which collectively employ more than 30 thousand employees. UBS, which employs 74,000 people worldwide, will also seek to eliminate overlapping Credit Suisse roles in Switzerland, close branches and reduce staff in administrative positions. UBS has also entered into negotiations with the banker Michael Klein to end the deal on First Boston. This is what the Financial Times citing some sources, according to which UBS reported to the Wall Street veteran that the terms agreed with Credit Suisse they were too generous.

Although many investors were shocked by the Swiss authorities’ decision to write off the value of Credit Suisse’s subordinated bonds in preference to shares, reversing a consolidated practice implicit in the nature of the two financial products, the rating agency Standard and Poor’s did not believes that lack of market confidence could cause contagion in the European banking sector. In the report “European Banks Can Weather The Market Turmoil’, S&P remains of the opinion that “overall, European banks are benefiting from the increase in interest rates. This remains our baseline scenario.” Yesterday, however, the European Central Bank specified that any bailout procedures implemented in the euro area would not follow the scheme chosen in Switzerland.

According to the ECB supervisory officer Andrea Enria “The market turmoil triggered by the collapse of US banks was further exacerbated by the significant drop in equity prices and the sharp rise in credit default swap spreads recorded by Credit Suisse last week. While euro area banks have seen a decline in share prices, their funding and liquidity positions they have not been substantially affectedreflecting the continued resilience of the sector”.

In the United States, the Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen he said the government is ready to step in to protect smaller banks with drastic actions like the recent ones taken by Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, for which all deposits have been insured. “Our intervention was necessary to protect the banking system and similar actions could be warranted if smaller banks are subject to a flight of deposits that poses the risk of contagion,” Yellen says. “The capital and liquidity of American banks are strong” adds the Treasury secretary who was also governor of the Federal Reserve, now led by Jerome Powell. According to Yellen”The situation is stabilising. The US banking system remains solid. After yesterday’s collapse (- 47%) First Republic Bank gains 53% in today’s session.