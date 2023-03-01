It will hit theaters on March 2 Creed III, third chapter of the spin off saga dedicated to Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo, rival and friend of the iconic Rocky Balboa. Directed by Michael B. Jordan, who here makes his debut behind the camera, the third installment of the film saga does without the mentor character played by Sylvester Stallone (which remains in the key of producer) and focuses a lot on the inner life of the protagonist, on his path after hanging up his boxing gloves and on the need to let go of the past in order to better live the present.

Creed III, the plot

It’s been three years since Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) decided to retire from boxing, deciding to manage a gym to train the new generations of boxers together with his friend Little Duke (Wood Harris). While the marriage with Bianca (Tessa Thompson) is booming, as is the growth of the small and combative Amara (Mila Davis Kent), Adonis is coaching Felix Chavez (Jose Benavidez), who is ready to fight for the title against Ivan Drago, who had already met Adonis’s way in the second chapter of the saga. However, from Adonis’ past, Damian “Dame” Anderson returns (Jonathan Majors), his old childhood friend who spent fifteen years in prison and now wants to fight again to pursue his dream of becoming heavyweight champion of the world. The spasmodic need to help an old friend turns into a cage for Adonis that threatens to screw up everything he’s worked for. The only possible choice, to prevent the past from devouring the boxer’s future, is to put on the gloves again and enter the ring.

The black and white of desperation and ambition

Creed III opens with a long prologue in which the protagonist Adonis is shown during the years immediately preceding full adolescence: a boy with eyes full of adoration for his friend Dame, a boxer with obvious potential, who dreams of becoming a boxing champion and get out of the desperate life to which fate forced him. But fate, as we know, is capricious and for an outburst from Adonis, Dame is forced to pay with the freedom and desperation of those who see their dreams disappearing behind the thin meshes of a cage. This prologue not only serves to contextualize the story that the viewer will go to see, but above all dictates the tone and heart of the film with a handful of shots, which is perhaps the most intimate of the trilogy. Despite the encounters of boxing still have their space and their weight, Creed III is a film that stages the historic contrast between black and white, placing Adonis and Dame as two halves of a whole that is only apparently diversified.

In reality the two boxers are each other’s counterparts, the “how could have been” of both. Adonis and Dame are fruits of the same corrupted tree, non-blood brothers who have been united by life’s adversities and separated by themselves. It is therefore not surprising that, in telling this story, Michael B. Jordan plays a lot on this chromatic juxtaposition: one’s white boxing gloves, the other’s black boxing gloves. The light suit by Adonis against the very dark sweater by Dame. The director and performer tells this story by constantly using this juxtaposition, this desire to place the two protagonists on opposite sides just to demonstrate their resemblance. Even in the long, canonical and stupendous scene of the preparation for the meeting, the two enemies are shown above all as two people who do not realize that they are still very similar: the scenes are constructed precisely to restore this “brotherhood“, this closeness denied but evident, which makes Adonis and Dame of modern Cain and Abel, victims of a system bigger than them that has led them to be enemies. And it is on this sense of friendship betrayed, on redemption and atonement of sin, on the acceptance of oneself and of the other which is based on the heart and the success of the film, which does not give up certain key scenes of the genre – the aforementioned training, the final battle, the bill when one is knocked down – but it enriches them with a very intimate level that makes Creed III a film which, however unoriginal, will not fail to involve the public enormously.