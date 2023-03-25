Small tapas, classic paella or cold gazpacho – the Spanish cuisine somehow immediately puts us in the holiday mood and makes us dream of sun and holidays. But you don’t have to jump on a plane to delve into the delicious world of Spanish recipes (although that wouldn’t be a bad idea either). And since a delicious dessert is the crowning glory of a good meal, we have something very special for you today! Wonderfully creamy and with a crunchy layer of sugar – our recipe for Crema Catalana is guaranteed to blow your mind! Sometimes classic Spanish style, with chocolate or even Baileys – read on and enjoy!

Crema Catalana original recipe

You already know our best recipes for Galaktoboureko. But today we are going on a trip to Spain with our Crema Catalana original recipe. In Spain, the creamy dessert is usually served after dinner and is accompanied by a strong espresso.

Ingredients for 6 servings:

600 ml milk, full fat

5 egg yolks

100 grams of fine sugar

15 grams of cornstarch

The grated zest of 1 orange

1 cinnamon stick

preparation

Place the milk in a small saucepan with the cinnamon stick and orange zest and bring to a slow boil over medium-high heat.

Mix the cornstarch with a splash of water in a bowl and set aside.

In a bowl, beat the egg yolks and sugar with a hand mixer for 4-5 minutes until you get a light yellow mass.

Add cornstarch and 1-2 tbsp to egg mixture and mix well.

Remove the cinnamon stick from the pot and reduce the heat.

Slowly pour the egg yolk mixture into the saucepan, stirring constantly.

Simmer for 3-4 minutes, stirring, until the mixture has thickened.

Remove from the heat and pour the mixture into small bowls.

Cover with cling film and refrigerate for at least 5 hours or overnight.

Before serving, sprinkle the crèmes with a thin layer of brown sugar and caramelize with a small Bunsen burner.

Caramelize Crema Catalana in the oven

Don’t have a Bunsen burner? No problem! Then you can caramelize the Crema Catalana in the oven. To do this, switch on the grill function, sprinkle the bowls with sugar and put them in the oven for 1-2 minutes. However, the time may vary depending on the oven and the sugar should not get too dark.

Schokoladige Crema Catalana

If dessert, then please with chocolate! This Crema Catalana recipe tastes divine and is perfect for all chocolate lovers!

Ingredients for 8 servings:

6 egg yolks

1 liter of milk

35 grams of cornstarch

120 grams of sugar

1 tsp cinnamon or 1 cinnamon stick

170 grams of dark chocolate, melted

Preparation:

In a bowl, beat the egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon until creamy, about 4-5 minutes.

Add melted chocolate and stir until smooth.

Heat milk in the microwave or on the stove, but do not boil.

Add the warm milk to the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly, and mix well.

Pour the mixture into small bowls and cover with cling film.

Place in the fridge for at least 4 hours.

Sprinkle with brown sugar and caramelize just before serving.

And your chocolaty Crema Catalana is ready!

Thermomix recipe

Like almost any dish, you can prepare Crema Catalana in the Thermomix as you wish! It’s easy to make and takes less than 15 minutes – perfect for a delicious weeknight dessert!

Ingredients for 8 servings:

1 liter of milk

8 egg yolks

150 grams of sugar

30 grams of cornstarch

The peels of 1 orange

1 cinnamon stick

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Preparation:

Place milk, half the sugar, vanilla extract and cinnamon stick in mixing bowl and cook on 1/Varoma/Reverse for 10 minutes.

Pour the mixture into a large bowl and rinse out the mixing bowl.

Place egg yolks and remaining sugar in mixing bowl and beat with butterfly attachment on speed 3 for 2-3 minutes until fluffy.

Add cornstarch just before the end.

Pour milk into mixing bowl and heat 8 minutes/90 degrees/speed 2 until cream thickens.

Pour the mixture into small bowls and cover with cling film.

Place in the fridge for 4-6 hours.

Just before serving, sprinkle with brown sugar and caramelize with a Bunsen burner.

Enjoy!

Vegan Catalan Cream

I’m sorry, what? Vegan Crema Catalana? Yes, with a little imagination this is entirely possible! Completely without animal products, but just as delicious – a real dream!

Ingredients:

220 grams of soy cream

220 grams of silken tofu

20 grams of cornstarch

30 grams of yacon powder (available online and in any organic store)

20 ml orange juice, freshly squeezed

The grated zest of 1 orange

1 tsp cinnamon

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Preparation:

In a small saucepan, bring the soy cream, vanilla extract, and cinnamon to a boil over medium-high heat.

Add the tofu, orange juice and peel and stir briefly.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and puree the mixture in a blender until smooth.

Then fill into 4 bowls and place covered in the fridge for 4-6 hours.

Sprinkle with brown sugar and caramelize with a Bunsen burner.

And voilà – it’s that easy to prepare Crema Catalana vegan!

Catalan cream with Baileys

And finally, something just for the grown-ups! This Crema Catalana with Baileys tastes really delicious and would be perfect for Easter brunch with the family.

Ingredients:

200ml milk

200 ml low-fat sour cream

40 ml Baileys

3 egg yolks

40 grams of sugar

20 grams of cornstarch

Preparation: