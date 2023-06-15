Cremation and then the mausoleum: Berlusconi’s last wishes on burial

Today the body of Silvio Berlusconi will undergo the cremation process. It will happen in the Panta Rei crematorium temple in Valencia in the province of Alessandria. Then the ashes will be taken to Villa San Martino in Arcore. Where the mausoleum of Pasquale Cascella awaits them. Which did not have the necessary permits to house the coffins. The Corriere della Sera let it be known that the will of the former prime minister had been known for some time: he wanted to be cremated. As had happened to the remains of her sister and her parents, Luigi and Rosa. Initially they had been buried in the monumental cemetery of Milan. With this choice it will therefore be possible to use the monument finished to be built in 1993. And in which Berlusconi had also left a place for Indro Montanelli. That he turned down the opportunity.

From Milan to Alessandria to Arcore

The newspaper explains that the Cascella mausoleum was initially thought of as a place of burial for close relatives and friends. While the Alexandria plant will be accessible only to the family. That will thus be able to maintain confidentiality in the next few hours. Vittorio Sgarbi confirmed the presence of Luigi and Rosa in the mausoleum yesterday with beraking latest news: «When I asked him where the parents were, he took me to the late Baroque chapel of Villa San Martino: on the altar there is a Judgment of Procaccini and on the sides of the painting the two urns», says the undersecretary of the Meloni government. “The fact that he solved it that way for the parents makes me think that it is a solution that he thought was practicable” for himself as well. In fact, the transfer from the Monumentale to Arcore was «a recent and complex operation, which foresees a coherent and logical reflection, which can also be referable to him himself».

But did Berlusconi want to be cremated?

Sgarbi doesn’t know if Berlusconi really wanted to be cremated: “I don’t seem to remember having any contraindications, having done it also for his parents.” The mayor of Arcore Maurizio Bono confirmed that burial in the mausoleum “technically cannot be done”. But he added that “if they cremate him and want to transfer the cinerary urn to Arcore, there’s no problem for us.” The only condition: “It must be communicated where it is being transferred and one of the residents of Villa San Martino, or Mrs. Fascina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi, must take delivery of it.”

