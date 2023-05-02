Home » crime hypothesis of ‘ndrangheta- breaking latest news
Health

crime hypothesis of ‘ndrangheta- breaking latest news

by admin
crime hypothesis of ‘ndrangheta- breaking latest news

A woman was shot and killed on Tuesday evening in the Ciccotonno district of Cassano allo Ionio, in the upper Cosentino area. the victim, Antonella Lopardo, aged 49, would have been shot dead with a long weapon: a Kalashnikov may have been used. According to an initial reconstruction, Lopardo was at home with her husband, already known to the police, when someone rang the bell. She went to answer it and as soon as she opened the door, she was hit by more bullets. At the moment the investigators do not rule out any hypothesis, including that of the ‘Ndrangheta crime.

The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Cassano allo Ionio and those of the provincial command of Cosenza intervened on the spot to start the investigation.

See also  What are chamomile remedies? Here is the complete LIST

You may also like

Where to plant strawberries Clever & compact gardening!

“Lite with Ilary Blasi and goodbye Isola? Here’s...

Health in the gym: the conference

EUROPE’S DOORS OPEN WIDE TO THE VOLPI ROSSE...

Bean curry with black cabbage | News.at

(Video) Emilia Romagna, Massa Lombarda ends up under...

Covid, even in Sicily the masks remain in...

Pain relief through osteopathic treatment

Gozzoli murder, a suspect arrested in Romania. There...

Juve-Lecce, the probable formation: Vlahovic-Di Maria from 1′....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy