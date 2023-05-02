crime hypothesis of ‘ndrangheta- breaking latest news

A woman was shot and killed on Tuesday evening in the Ciccotonno district of Cassano allo Ionio, in the upper Cosentino area. the victim, Antonella Lopardo, aged 49, would have been shot dead with a long weapon: a Kalashnikov may have been used. According to an initial reconstruction, Lopardo was at home with her husband, already known to the police, when someone rang the bell. She went to answer it and as soon as she opened the door, she was hit by more bullets. At the moment the investigators do not rule out any hypothesis, including that of the ‘Ndrangheta crime.