Crime of Senago: Impagnatiello wrote to Giulia Tramontano, who had already been dead for 4 days: “Tata beat it, end this story”

The murder of 29-year-old Giulia Tramontano, seven months pregnant, continues to haunt not only family and friends, but all public opinion. Hour after hour, new details emerge about the killer, her 30-year-old boyfriend Alessandro Impagliatiello, who confessed to having stabbed her due to the stress of keeping up another relationship, with a colleague at the bar where he works in Milan. The barman would have asked the ex to see his eight-year-old son, but he was denied. It happened shortly before the discovery of Giulia’s body: she tried twice to burn it (first in the bathtub with alcohol and then in the garage with petrol), then she locked it in the boot of the car carrying it around with itself for days and finally placed it in a crawl space, a few kilometers from home.

The messages between Giulia and the murderer

The details of some messages exchanged between the victim and the perpetrator have emerged. After the clarifying meeting with the other woman, Impagnetiello writes to her that he loves her. Giulia replies: «I love you… wow. I’m curious to know what you’ll come up with now.” And again: «What a great piece of shit you are. That’s my house and you mustn’t let anyone in. Did you understand? How disgusting you are to the human race.” Then she continues: «You have failed in life. Two children with two different mothers. May you drown in the shit of your own making. I’m coming home. Let yourself be found.” Before arriving at their home, Giulia also telephoned another friend, telling her that, despite all the sacrifices to “get away from the south”, she will probably go back to the south. But she will never get there, because back home, after a discussion and after he has eaten a flatbread, he will reach her in the kitchen and stab her in the throat. The killer said that the victim did not scream.

Four days after killing her, the killer continued to send her whatsapp messages: “I have journalists who are harassing me at home, please, it’s unlivable like this” and again “Nanny beat it up, get this over with». From «baby where are you!!!» al «we are all worrying», Alessandro Impagnatiello continued to write to Giulia feigning apprehension and staging apologies, as well as instilling hypotheses of a distant escape. On the other hand, the previous exchanges were of a completely different nature, when the girl expressed the desire to close the story but he retorted: «which mother are you?».

The neighbors

While the neighbors who saw him with their son have always described him as a “loving father”, other testimonies alternate. The neighbor Giuliana told the newspaper The day: «The smell I felt (dal boxed) was that of the disinfectants used by him to clean blood or other traces. How awful».

The vowel to the friend

Some newspapers, including The print e The Republic, report the testimony of a friend of the girl: Giulia had already discovered the betrayal, as demonstrated by a vowel from a year ago among women. It seems that the man brought the other woman, a 23-year-old Italian-English woman (who became pregnant and terminated her pregnancy in January), to their home in via Novella in Senago, after having removed all the signs of coexistence with Giulia , from vacation photos to Giulia’s personal items.

The words of his sister Chiara

Tramontano would have discovered it and the shock had almost convinced the young woman to have an abortion (last January), but there was no more time to proceed. his sister Chiara told the carabinieri, explaining that Giulia would have liked to go back to her parents or find another place to stay. Giulia and Alessandro had been living together since February 2021, but – says her sister – the problems were seen right away, when he stayed away for a long time for work, leaving his partner alone.

The colleagues

Meanwhile, the work colleague who secretly attended said that he was nicknamed “the lurid”, “arrogantello” caught stealing the proceeds and once suspended from the bar. Giulia’s friends didn’t like it either, who had been listening to the boy’s outbursts for months without being able to intervene.

The controversies

Among the social reactions stands out on Twitter the message of Rita Dalla Chiesa: «At seven months a child is already formed, he can be born and become an adult. It’s double homicide. We need to bring this case to Parliament to change the legislation. Not only Giulia was murdered, but also her son. I repeat. Double homicide. That’s how it should be viewed.”

Some influencers, on the other hand, have been accused of looting for riding the wave of tragedy with messages, later removed. Two in particular. The Minstrelh (with 400,000 followers on Instagram) wrote: «I’m too sorry. I didn’t know her but she followed me on Instagram. And, along with her, her whole family. I’m shocked at how disgusting a human being can be. Even if this cannot be defined as such, it is a monster. Rip». Amedeo Venza, 134,000 followers on the social network, went further and published the DMs received from Giulia: in this case the creator published (albeit with censorship) the messages received privately from the woman, commenting: «I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to read his messages. Rip Giulia you will always be with your child ».

