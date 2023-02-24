Ong e Democratic party they found themselves once again in the same boat. That is, on the same side: against the government. The administrative detention and the fine applied to the humanitarian vessel Geo Barentsto whom the authorities accused of having deserted the Piantedosi decree, created a common progressive front of hostility to the executive. You know what’s new. While Matthew Salvini applauded the application of the rules on rescue at sea, protests rose from non-governmental organizations and from the left with bombastic accusations. “How many deaths will this block cost?“, complained for example i to theas if the massacres of the mare were the fault of the government and the gods uncontrolled flows managed by traffickers of human beings.

Blockade at Geo Barents, an NGO against the government

She was the first to raise her voice against the administrative detention Doctors Without Borders. “The Italian authorities boarded the Geo Barents and notified our team of the detention of the vessel and the application of a fine. We are evaluating the legal actions to be taken to contest the incident“, the NGO had communicated, defining “unacceptable to be punished for saving lives“. In reality – according to the dispute formulated by the Port Authority of Ancona – the reason for the fine was not that, but the fact of “have not provided all the requested information during the last rotation which ended with the landing of 48 shipwrecked people in Ancona“. Even harsher are the tones used by the NGO Sea Watch. “The criminalization of rescue at sea is one criminal strategy which will cause even more deaths along the deadliest frontier in the world“, the organization attacked on social media.

The voice of has also been added to the common front of the NGOs Mediterranea Saving Humans. “The government’s willingness to hit civilian rescue at sea is clear. Solidarity with MSF, they won’t be able to stop us“, reads the Twitter profile of the humanitarian association. And the Pd. “Who will save the people who could have intercepted in the next 20 days? There ideological propaganda which animates the root of the Ong decree has a higher price than any fine: it effectively hinders the work of the ships, and leaves who knows how many people to their fate at sea, in silence. Full support to Geo Barents and the choice to proceed through legal channels“, said the deputy dem in a note Rachel Scarpa.

Salvini: “Italy is no longer the only landing place”

“There are organizations that save lives and others that profit from human beings, ferrying them between Africa and Europe. Well, the NGO decree, after years of leftism and wide open ports, Italy cannot and must no longer be the only landing point for immigrants“, instead communicated the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvini, expressing satisfaction for the first effects of the decree with which the government wanted to regulate the delicate matter. Now it will be the prefect of Ancona who will determine the extent of the administrative fine to the Doctors Without Borders ship, which can vary from a minimum of 2 thousand to a maximum of 10 thousand euros, according to the provisions of the decree law of 3 January converted into law yesterday.