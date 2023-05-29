Crisis hotline for farmers: Psychologist encourages change

Psychologist Margot Flaig takes calls from farmers who are in a psychological emergency on the crisis hotline for farmers. Margot Flaig

Some calls are particularly memorable: for example, that of a 19-year-old whose father had just been taken to the hospital. She was desperate because she had 120 cows to milk and had no help. We drew up a list of neighbours, friends and acquaintances who would take over the stable work at short notice until a farm helper could be organised.