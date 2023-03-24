Home Health Cristiano Ronaldo 197 times for the national team, an absolute record
Cristiano Ronaldo 197 times for the national team, an absolute record

A new record in the career of Cristiano Ronaldo, who taking to the field tonight as Portugal captain for the Euro 2024 qualifying match with Liechtenstein became the player with the most caps ever in the world for a men’s national team, reaching 197. The The 38-year-old striker, who now plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, thus surpasses Kuwaiti Bader Al-Mutawa.
Ronaldo made his international debut almost 20 years ago, in August 2003 in a friendly against Kazakhstan. Since then, he has faced 70 different internationals and featured in every major international competition since the 2004 European Championship, five European Championships and five World Cups, winning the title at Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has held the world record for international goals since September 2001 and currently stands at 118, with plans to increase his tally at Lisbon’s José Alvalade stadium tonight.

