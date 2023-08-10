Cristiano Ronaldo and that sign of the cross (forbidden) in Saudi Arabia

A sign of the cross for a Christian is as natural as breathing. It says belonging, prayer, filiation, trust, gratitude. Gesture that evokes the supreme donation, by its nature it does not exclude but is open to all. And for those who are not Christians, the simple reference to a universal message appears, in which he may not recognize himself but which he can only recognize.

Then there are those who are Christians even in name, and seem to bring a supplement of involuntary symbology. But not all those who are called that are allowed to be able to show themselves as they are, by baptism if not by testimony. For Cristiano Ronaldo, the 38-year-old Portuguese champion five times Ballon d’Or, a sign of the cross could cost dearly. Calculated caprice of the Saudis who have secured his sporting performances – still remarkable, even if at the end of his career – since January he has been under the strength of Al-Nassr, who is a footballing power in Arabia and who guaranteed him a salary for having him $200 million per season through 2025.

It is with the yellow jersey of the Riyadh club that in a viral video on the web “CR7” is seen rejoicing in his own way for the millionth goal: running towards the flag with the gaze of the ruler and pirouette with superman landing and visible muscles. Except that for once – and who knows how many others that have gone unnoticed in his endless European career – between the first and the second the gesture that his mother taught him as a child came spontaneously: a sign of the cross, lightning fast but very legible . In a European stadium it is even a trivial way that is used to underline even just the entrance or exit from the field; in the championship of one of the most religiously fundamentalist countries in the world he sounds like a slap in the face to the Islamic political and religious power that does not tolerate public demonstrations of other people’s faiths, let alone the sign par excellence that distinguishes the followers of Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a goal and makes the sign of the cross in front of thousands of Muslim spectators:

To how many poor people here and elsewhere on the map of radical Islam have we read that similar gestures cost persecution, prison, even their lives. Ronaldo has a formidable shield that goes far beyond his class and salary: the Saudis have hired him as a global testimonial of their “normalization” commitment before the world, the vanguard of the army of more or less illustrious footballers who are flocking, still at the height of their athletic strength, in the desert peninsula, attracted by exorbitant salaries to give life to what looks more like a sticker album than a championship (starting on August 11th), a circus where money is the least of the problems.

Judging by the angry reactions of Ronaldo’s employers, the first is freedom of conscience: that cannot be paid for and cannot be coerced. A sign of the cross is enough to uncover an inexorable mechanism that asks for obedience in exchange for (a lot of) money. Footballers from all over the world who are jostling to play for Al-Ahli or Al-Azem – whatever they are, as long as they pay well – have probably long since stopped asking questions about their conscience: where do you sign the contract? But the eldest of them who, with a sign of the Cross learned as a child, risks causing the petrol-calcium engine to seize up shows the fragility of any human system if it ignores freedom, and religious freedom in primis precisely because it is the most delicate and vulnerable .

Before the kick-off of the new global toy, with weekly live broadcasts that are about to start even on our TVs, let’s stop and watch the video of Ronaldo, known as Cristiano: in that spontaneous exultation that went sideways to the new masters of football he is inside the explosive strength not of his celebrated muscles but of an eternal message of liberation.

